President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday hosting the presidential imbizo in Umgababa ward 98, KwaZulu-Natal.
Residents are expected to quiz the president on various service delivery issues as well as promises made by the government to help develop the province.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa holds presidential imbizo in KwaZulu-Natal
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
