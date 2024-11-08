‘You can leave the GNU tonight if you wish’: Fikile Mbalula dares DA, Helen Zille

“Zille’s repeated urge to interfere in the internal affairs of the ANC and her ongoing public attacks on President Cyril Ramaphosa expose a shameless bid for power and influence, one she has neither earned or will attain through such reckless posturing. We see through these calculated attempts to undermine the ANC’s leadership.”
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has launched a spirited attack against the DA’s federal council chairperson Helen Zille, daring her party to leave the government of national unity (GNU) if it wants to.
This comes after what Mbalula said had been consistent jabs by Zille against the ANC, the GNU and most recently President Cyril Ramaphosa when she claimed big business had begged the DA to save him from the EFF and MK Party.
Mbalula said Zille’s consistent remarks against his party were attempts to position herself as influential within the GNU while undermining the ANC’s foundational role.
“We need to make it clear: if the DA wants to leave the GNU, they can leave tonight or tomorrow. Any time they want to leave, they can go,” said Mbalula.
“The divisive narrative they are pushing lacks historical truth and relevance to our transformation efforts. Zille’s intent is clear, and that is to delegitimise the ANC’s leadership and derail the transformative projects central to our NDR [National Democratic Revolution].”
Mbalula said there was no truth to Zille’s remarks that big business had asked the DA to protect Ramaphosa.
He said this insinuation would mean the ANC had long premeditated the GNU when it was born as a consequence of the May 29 election.
“We view the claims as not only false but deliberately misleading, aiming to distort historical facts and elevate her importance in national matters where she lacks any foundational relevance,” said Mbalula.
