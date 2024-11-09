Politics

‘I will never give up, try next door’: Julius Malema as he digs in heels as EFF leader

09 November 2024 - 13:50 By Rethabile Radebe
Julius Malema says he will not give up on his political dream of building the EFF.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

While many political pundits say the mass exodus of prominent EFF leaders could signal the death of the party, EFF leader Julius Malema has vowed to never give up.

In a post on social media platform X, the red beret's number one took a jab at those who have said he must close up shop and return to the ANC, saying: “Personification of resilience, the one who has faced considerable challenges, both personally and publicly, yet maintains a smile. We want to serve as an inspiring example for future generations, teaching them the importance of perseverance and steadfastness. I will never give up, try next door.

Malema has had to put on a brave face in public while he faces problems within his party.

In a surprise move, the party's former national chairperson, advocate Dali Mpofu, joined the list of departed EFF senior members on Thursday, announcing he would join the MK Party.

Former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and former deputy president Floyd Shivambu are two prominent EFF members who have also defected to the MK Party.

The EFF's contestation debate and how the leadership structure will be organised as the party prepares for its December conference is being watched with keen interest as many wait to see who will join Malema's top brass.

TimesLIVE

