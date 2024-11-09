Politics

Joburg mayor Dada Morero fires Kabelo Gwamanda, replaces him with Tebogo Nkonkou

09 November 2024 - 17:23 By Rethabile Radebe
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has been fired from his position as Joburg MMC of community development.
Former Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has been fired from his position as Joburg MMC of community development.
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Embattled MMC of community development in Johannesburg Kabelo Gwamanda has been fired with immediate effect from his position by the city's mayor Dada Morero.

In a statement, the mayor's office said: “the decision to discharge Gwamanda is effective immediately and aims to ensure that the city’s service delivery remains uninterrupted and continues to meet the needs of its residents.”

Gwamanda had been placed on special leave after he was arrested last month over allegations of fraud. The 39-year-old former Johannesburg mayor is accused of allegedly running a funeral policy scam that he established in Soweto in 2011 and 2012.

Gwamanda will be replaced by Patriotic Alliance councillor Tebogo Nkonkou. He will fill the role immediately. 

Morero is said to have expressed confidence in Nkonkou, saying the newly appointed MMC was dedicated and committed to ensure that the lives of the residents in the city improved.

“The City of Johannesburg remains steadfast and committed to ensuring continued delivery of quality services to the people through the eyes of residents of Johannesburg.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘R21k investment got me liver and mala mogodu lunch’: Gwamanda’s ‘victim’

Security guard loses his savings after promise of ‘huge returns’.
News
1 week ago

Joburg mayor Dada Morero to meet embattled MMC Kabelo Gwamanda

Fraud-accused former mayor's circumstances ‘meet requirements for the step-aside rule’ but Joburg council’s hands could be tied
Politics
2 weeks ago

Joburg mayor Morero places Gwamanda on special leave

The 39-year-old former Johannesburg mayor was arrested in connection with an alleged funeral policy scam that he ran in Soweto in 2011 and 2012.
Politics
2 weeks ago

POLL | Did the news about the arrest of former Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda surprise you?

Are you shocked by former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda's arrest?
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Threats of release of 'mistress video, chats with Rupert' — EFF MP vs Shivambu Politics
  2. Ex-MK Party national organiser Mathabe denies Dali Mpofu's involvement in its ... Politics
  3. Ndlozi should leave EFF: former DA MP Van Damme on Malema's remarks Politics
  4. Close all spaza shops, reregister them: ANC's Mbalula tells government Politics
  5. Patriotic Alliance’s youngest MP, Cleo Wilskut, resigns from parliament Politics

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
“‘It’s not me,’ says TikToker after woman is forcefully stopped from ...