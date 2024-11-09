Embattled MMC of community development in Johannesburg Kabelo Gwamanda has been fired with immediate effect from his position by the city's mayor Dada Morero.
In a statement, the mayor's office said: “the decision to discharge Gwamanda is effective immediately and aims to ensure that the city’s service delivery remains uninterrupted and continues to meet the needs of its residents.”
Gwamanda had been placed on special leave after he was arrested last month over allegations of fraud. The 39-year-old former Johannesburg mayor is accused of allegedly running a funeral policy scam that he established in Soweto in 2011 and 2012.
Gwamanda will be replaced by Patriotic Alliance councillor Tebogo Nkonkou. He will fill the role immediately.
Morero is said to have expressed confidence in Nkonkou, saying the newly appointed MMC was dedicated and committed to ensure that the lives of the residents in the city improved.
“The City of Johannesburg remains steadfast and committed to ensuring continued delivery of quality services to the people through the eyes of residents of Johannesburg.”
Joburg mayor Dada Morero fires Kabelo Gwamanda, replaces him with Tebogo Nkonkou
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
