PODCAST | ‘It’s a coalition — the ANC knew it would go with the DA’

Prof Susan Booysen says the government of national unity (GNU) is a coalition with the DA but the ANC invited other parties to avoid “political trouble”.
The Wits emeritus professor and independent research consultant explored the survival prospects of the GNU and the changed terrain in which all political parties are having to find their way. She joined Sunday Times deputy editor Mike Siluma on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast.
They first examined the 1994 GNU structure, comparing it with the current GNU. “So it’s really true that this is not a GNU, it is definitely a coalition. It is nonsense to say a GNU is not a coalition, a GNU by definition is a coalition.”
Booysen reveals, informed by NEC sources, that “the ANC knew it would go with the DA. But there was so much resistance — it’s about 40% of the ANC NEC who were opposed, not even election results formally announced yet”.
Listen to the conversation:
The ANC described the election results as a setback. “The ANC has not accepted that coalition politics are its destiny for the future ... it really still wants to use this period to come back as a majority party”, says Booysen.
Booysen looked at the benefits of the ANC and DA staying in the GNU. With public spats over conflicting ideologies suggesting the DA might pull out of the GNU, she says: “I think they will stay, also because their voice within the GNU coalition is stronger than it would be than just as an opposition party.”
Political parties opposed to the GNU formed the Progressive Caucus in parliament which includes the EFF and MK Party . With the exodus of prominent EFF members to the MK Party Booysen observes leadership being built in the MK Party that could possibly substitute Jacob Zuma. “If Zuma should go any time relatively soon within the existence of his party I think there would be so much linkages of him to the party and so much legacy there that they could pull that off without Zuma in person.”
For more episodes, click here.
The podcast is hosted by Sunday Times deputy editor Mike Siluma and produced by Bulelani Nonyukela.
