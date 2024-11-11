Politics

'ANC has lost its way': Willies Mchunu on his decision to join MK Party

11 November 2024 - 11:37
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu has cut his ties with the ANC. File photo.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Willies Mchunu, a former premier of KwaZulu-Natal and long-time ally of former president Jacob Zuma, has opened up about the reasons behind his departure from the ANC.

Speaking to the media, Mchunu shared his frustrations about the ANC's direction, particularly its political alliances, which led to his resignation.

“I left the ANC because it had lost its way. The final straw was when the ANC chose to collaborate with the DA and FF Plus [in the government of national unity] but refused to work with the EFF and MK Party. This decision was the catalyst for my departure.

“I didn’t see that as a reasonable decision because the constitution of the ANC, which I know well, says the ANC was established to unite black people. Now, when we unite with white people and alienate black people that didn’t sit well with me,” he said.

Mchunu said his resignation was not only about this issue but was the result of a range of growing concerns.

“There were too many things happening in the ANC that didn’t sit well with me and that was the last straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Willies Mchunu mum about his next political home

Former KZN premier Willies Mchunu says the ANC snubbed almost half of the voters in the province by choosing not to work with the MK Party to run the ...
1 month ago

In his resignation letter, which he submitted in October this year, Mchunu said he outlined his reasons for leaving the party but it wasn’t until after his resignation that he felt ready to publicly reveal his next step.

“It is only now that I can tell the people of South Africa, particularly KwaZulu-Natal, that I had interactions with the leaders of the MK Party,” Mchunu said.

He has joined the MK Party and was recently announced as its KwaZulu-Natal convener.

“I have stated many reasons [for joining the MK Party] in my resignation letter. Therefore I will forward that resignation letter,” Mchunu said in his accepting speech.

His tenure as premier from 2016 to 2019 and his long-standing association with the ANC came under pressure as the party faced increased internal divisions. He was also a former chairperson of the SACP in KwaZulu-Natal and a member of its central committee.

“I have stated many reasons for joining the MK Party and it is clear that after my departure from the ANC I have found common ground with their leadership. The MK Party is capable of bringing change.”

MKP member quits politics to answer his calling as a sangoma

'I will go went back to my isigodlo and help our people,' he said. He said he would consult his ancestors to guide him on his exit from the party
Politics
5 days ago

‘Majority of EFF leaders knew I was leaving the party to join MKP’: Floyd Shivambu

“Some came to beg me asking that I shouldn't tell the president (Julius Malema) that they knew throughout that I was leaving the party.”
Politics
2 weeks ago

Mkhwebane, ex-KZN premier Mchunu defect to Zuma's MK Party

"A politician will not just stay in a wrong place when there is a correct place politically," Zuma says of the party's new recruits.
Politics
2 weeks ago

GNU fallout — Willies Mchunu quits the ANC

ANC veteran Willies Mchunu has quit the party.
Politics
1 month ago
