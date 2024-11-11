Politics

WATCH | Communications minister Malatsi addresses delegates at launch of SA digital economy report

11 November 2024 - 14:28 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

Minister of communications and digital technologies Solly Malatsi will deliver the keynote address at the launch of the South African digital economy report.

The report outlines the role of mobile technology in driving digital transformation and economic growth in South Africa.

It also highlights how South Africa's digital economy, encompassing everything from ICT infrastructure to digital services, is a major economic driver, with projections that it will reach 15-20% by 2025.  

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Minister Solly Malatsi pulls plug on SABC Bill

Minister of communications & digital technologies withdraws controversial legislation, saying it gives one politician — himself — too much control
News
1 day ago

Government should set an example and pay R35m TV licence debt, Solly Malatsi tells Mashatile

Communication and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi has urged government departments to set an example by settling almost R35m they owe in ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL | State departments own a staggering 2,500 television sets, and for what?

What do officials with these TV sets watch? And when do they work?
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘He is my brother’: Shivambu affirms bond with Ndlozi despite party switch Politics
  2. 'ANC has lost its way': Willies Mchunu on his decision to join MK Party Politics
  3. Ndlozi pledges loyalty to EFF - the ‘people’s party’ - as his future comes ... Politics
  4. Shivambu appointed secretary-general of MK Party Politics
  5. Threats of release of 'mistress video, chats with Rupert' — EFF MP vs Shivambu Politics

Latest Videos

South African Digital Economy Report
Buyer's Guide Ep68 | Toyota C-HR, GWM Steed 5, Haval Jolion, Audi S3, Ford ...