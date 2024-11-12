Politics

LISTEN | SA has enough water and it is safe to drink, says minister Majodina

12 November 2024 - 14:04
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina says South Africans need to reduce consumption. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina says South Africans are using too much water, adding the country's tap water is safe to drink.

While acknowledging there are areas without water supplies, Majodina said “we’re not in crisis”.

“I assure South Africans we have enough water,” she told MPs in parliament, at the same time saying South Africa is a water-scarce country and ranks as one of the 30 driest countries in the world.

Gauteng and some parts of KwaZulu-Natal are experiencing water supply problems. Majodina warned water availability could deteriorate rapidly as supply contracts and demand escalates due to economic growth, population growth, urbanisation, inefficient use, degradation of wetlands and the effects of climate change and heatwaves.

“South Africans need to change their behaviour and treat water like it is a scarce resource. Municipalities must fix leaks in their water distribution systems. We cannot afford to throw away almost half the water supplied to municipalities through leaks.”

This week the City of Johannesburg will reduce residents' water pressure from 9pm to 4am daily to limit consumption as its reservoirs battle ongoing shortages.

“South Africans are consuming [too much] water. We’re using 218 litres per capita per day against the international standard and norm of 173 litres. We need to reduce consumption.

“We are not in crisis. We have water, but let us use it sparingly. The blue, green and no drop water reports issued by the department in 2023 showed a sharp decline over the past 10 years in quality, but water in South Africa is safe to drink.”

TimesLIVE

