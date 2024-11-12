Mauritius' election commission said on Tuesday final results from the general election showed the opposition Alliance de Changement led by Navin Ramgoolam won 62.6% of votes.
The parliamentary election was held on Sunday. The incumbent prime minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and his main rivals had all promised to tackle a cost of living crisis affecting the country of about 1.3-million people.
Jugnauth said on Monday his political alliance was headed for a major defeat to a rival coalition led by three-time former premier Ramgoolam.
The country derives most of its revenues from a flourishing offshore financial sector, tourism and textiles.
Mauritius has forecast 6.5% economic growth this year compared with 7% last year but many voters are not feeling the benefits.
Ramgoolam's alliance said during its campaign it planned to increase pensions, introduce free transport and internet services, and reduce fuel prices.
Mauritius opposition win 62.6% of votes, election commission says
Image: Ally Soobye/Reuters
