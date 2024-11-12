Politics

WATCH | Dirco minister Lamola on implementation of foreign policy

12 November 2024 - 11:24 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Minister of international relations and co-operation Ronald Lamola is on Tuesday briefing the media on the implementation of South Africa's foreign policy.

The country's foreign policy has been a contentious issue in the government of national unity (GNU), with the DA criticising GNU partner the ANC for taking decisions without consulting other partners.

During a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Brics+ 2024 summit last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa referred to Russia as a “valuable ally and friend”.

His remarks were not well received by the DA.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said: “The DA distances itself from recent comments made by President Ramaphosa. The DA, as a key partner in the GNU, rejects this characterisation. The DA does not consider Russia, or Vladimir Putin, to be an ally of our nation.”

TimesLIVE

Speech Bubbles

