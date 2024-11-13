The Presidency says Durban and its beaches are ready to welcome thousands of tourists over the festive season.
Durban is the country's most popular festive season holiday destination for locals and visitors from further afield, but some beaches were closed recently due to water quality concerns after high levels of bacteria were detected.
“After the work we were doing in KwaZulu-Natal last week with the presidential eThekwini working group, we have a message: woza eDurban [come to Durban], the beaches are open,” said minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
LISTEN | The beaches are open, woza eDurban, says Presidency
Image: 123RF/Chrisvanlennephoto
The Presidency says Durban and its beaches are ready to welcome thousands of tourists over the festive season.
Durban is the country's most popular festive season holiday destination for locals and visitors from further afield, but some beaches were closed recently due to water quality concerns after high levels of bacteria were detected.
“After the work we were doing in KwaZulu-Natal last week with the presidential eThekwini working group, we have a message: woza eDurban [come to Durban], the beaches are open,” said minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
The Summer Campaign, which aims to profit from tourism, has begun. The initiative will continue with the Gimme Summer Sho’t Left Campaign to encourage people to travel around the country and enjoy its many attractions.
South African Tourism will support and collaborate with provinces to ensure consistent messaging from the tourism sector throughout the summer.
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Banking on a beach holiday in Durban
Thumbs up for eThekwini's R5.4m safety plan
KwaZulu-Natal hoping to regain tourists from coastal cousin
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos