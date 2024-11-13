LISTEN | Zuma inviting me for a fight and I’m not scared of him and his people, I defeated him — Malema declares war

EFF leader Julius Malema says MKP president Jacob Zuma is inviting him to a fight and he is not scared.
This is after an exodus of prominent EFF members to the MK Party. Its deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, left in August. Mzwanele Manyi, Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Dali Mpofu followed shortly thereafter and more are rumoured to be leaving.
"I know them [those planning to depart], I will never leave my glass with them and go take a phone call. They operate as if they are smarter than us"
The MK Party also snatched the EFF’s spot as the third-biggest party in voter support, pushing the EFF to fourth.
Malema, speaking ahead of the EFF conference on the party’s podcast, said: “I can’t be threatened by Zuma, no. I defeated Zuma, Zuma thought he buried me, expelled me from the ANC, for comparing him with Thabo Mbeki , for saying there is a regime change which happened in Botswana now. I was expelled from the ANC by Zuma, and Ramaphosa was used as an instrument.
“He’s inviting me to fight with him and I’ll do and I’ll do it with ease I’m not scared of Zuma or all of his people who are working with him. There is no way anyone is going to threaten the existence of the EFF and that person becomes a friend — it would be a lie. People keep stabbing you at the back and then when they meet you they want to be smiling and all of that. No no, keep your distance, let's just know we’re not together ... many of them are know for laziness anyway. They are not of any political currency, we had to carry them.”
Listen to Malema:
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Malema said the only resignation that shocked him was Shivambu’s.
Both the EFF and MK Party are in the progressive caucus in parliament, which is opposed to the GNU.
The EFF will hold its elective conference next month to fill its top five leadership positions. Malema has led the party since its formation in 2013.
