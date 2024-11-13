“Cabinet was briefed on the food-borne illnesses and fatalities recorded in various parts of the country, which led to the deaths of children and resulted in several hospitalisations in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Free State.
Ramaphosa to address nation on food poisoning cases, says Ntshavheni
Image: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni/X
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on food poisoning cases after more than 10 children died due to poisoning in the past two months.
Briefing the media on Wednesday after the cabinet's meeting, minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni could not confirm when the address would take place.
“There is work we are doing in the ministerial committees and justice cluster in preparation for the president’s address. The president will address [the nation] but I do not want to pre-empt as there is still work being done by [the] committees and the justice cluster,” she said.
Ntshavheni said the justice cluster would meet later on Wednesday to finalise matters.
“There is also work being done by the provinces. When all that work is incorporated in the joint effort, the president will be able to [make his] address. If we complete that work today [Wednesday], the president will be able to address the nation today or tomorrow [Thursday] — but he will address the nation this week.
