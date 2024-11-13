Politics

Social development MEC calls for greater support for disabled children

Volunteers can brighten the lives of children by simply playing with them, says Western Cape social development MEC Jaco Londt

13 November 2024 - 13:41 By Jim Mohlala
The social development department has partnered with NGOs to support children with disabilities. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ferli

Society should place a greater priority on supporting children with disabilities, says Western Cape social development MEC Jaco Londt.

Londt on Wednesday said the department was shining a “spotlight on the rights of people with disabilities and special needs” between November 3 and December 3. He said it had partnered 213 nonprofit organisations to provide support services for people with disabilities to promote wellbeing, dignity, protection and include day-care programmes for disabled children. 

“For many families of children with disabilities, these facilities are a lifeline because here they thrive while under the care of professionals who teach them basic skills such as talking and feeding themselves,” said Londt. 

“While the government and civil society have their roles prescribed by legislation and policies, everyone has a part to play in safeguarding children with special needs.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to build an inclusive society in which the dignity of children with disabilities is protected, whether it be by breaking attitudinal, social, or physical barriers faced by these individuals.”

Londt recently visited the Sunrise Special Care Centre in Cape Town, which offers support to children from disadvantaged communities who have severe to profound intellectual and physical disabilities. 

Centre manager Heinrich Kruger said it supported 30 children, providing essential care, therapeutic services and a nurturing environment tailored to each child’s unique needs. 

“Committed to inclusivity and dignity, Sunrise strives to empower these children, enabling them to experience joy, growth and a sense of belonging within a caring community,” said Kruger.

Londt emphasised that in addition to encouraging residents and businesses to support these registered organisations through financial contributions and other forms of assistance, the role of volunteers was crucial to the success of the NGOs. 

“Volunteers can make a big difference in alleviating some of the pressure on staff, especially where resources are limited,” he said. “At Sunrise, they love having volunteers to help the carers by taking the children for walks or playing with them. You can brighten the life of a child just by spending some time with them. All it takes is a small step to make a big difference.” 

TimesLIVE 

