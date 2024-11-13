Courtesy of SABC
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is on Wednesday briefing the media on the outcomes of a recent cabinet meeting.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ntshavheni briefs media on cabinet meeting
Courtesy of SABC
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is on Wednesday briefing the media on the outcomes of a recent cabinet meeting.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
GNU aims to review bilateral trade agreements
SACP discussion document concedes to diminished influence within the ANC
EFF to rethink its position in coalition participation after GNU snub
‘Rudderless’ GCIS gets blame for GNU PR failures
Government has not withdrawn Swazi Tshabalala for top African bank job
Ntshavheni urges South Africans not to buy from unregistered spaza shops
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos