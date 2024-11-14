'Let there be smoke': Support for Ntshavheni's stance on zama zamas

Sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has backed presidency minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni's contentious decision to “smoke out” about 4,500 illegal miners trapped underground in Stilfontein, North West.
On Wednesday, Ntshavheni said the government would not be sending help to “criminals”.
“We're not sending help to criminals. We're going to smoke them out, they will come out. Criminals are not to be helped; criminals are to be persecuted. We didn't send them there and they didn't go down there for the benefit of the republic so we can't help them,” Ntshavheni said.
The remarks provoked outrage on social media with many arguing that human life should be prioritised.
However, McKenzie and ActionSA's Herman Mashaba and Funzi Ngobeni have voiced support for Ntshavheni's stance.
“Thank you minister Ntshavheni, let there be smoke, lots of smoke,” McKenzie said.
Mashaba praised Ntshavheni. “I fully support the minister’s stance on this one. South Africa needs to be friendly and show kindness and empathy towards law abiding citizens, not criminals. Kudos minister.”
“Way to go minister. This is the only language terrorists understand,” Ngobeni said.
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has also defended Ntshavheni.
“I understand her to be saying government will not send help down the shafts but will wait at the entrances to arrest the zama zamas. She further says if someone wants to help, they are free to go down.
“Where is the shocking language? Shouldn’t civil society be directing its rage at the mining houses that leave these spaces unrehabilitated and be pushing them to help resolve the criminality and safety emergencies that have resulted from their impropriety?
“'Smoke them out', as I understand it, means not sending help or food down so the only option is to come up for help. Importantly, she is also saying those who want to send help down are free to do so. In this regard civil society could mobilise mining companies to assist, particularly taking into account these challenges are due to rehabilitated mining aftermaths.”
