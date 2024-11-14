Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba faces inquiry over controversial comments to patient

The comments sparked a backlash from several advocacy groups, who lodged complaints against Ramathuba with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).
Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba has found herself embroiled in controversy, facing a disciplinary hearing over comments made during her tenure as health MEC in 2022.
The remarks, captured on video and which went viral on social media, were directed at a foreigner receiving treatment at Bela Bela Hospital. The video shows her telling the patient South Africa's health-care resources were being stretched thin by the treatment of foreigners, especially undocumented ones.
“You are illegal and you are abusing me. This is unfair, it is unfair. I cannot go to Zimbabwe and get health care,” she said.
Ramathuba also criticised the government’s allocation of health-care budgets, claiming the funds were insufficient to meet the demands of citizens while foreigners received care. She said the National Treasury allocated the budget based on the number of residents in the province who need health care, which does not include foreigners.
“We are operating on Mozambicans everywhere and you are not even registered and not counted,” she said in the video. “My people of Limpopo want health services but cannot get it and that is angering the community.”
Failing health services not linked to migrants, say doctors, researchers
This is not the first time the premier has had to answer to the council. In January 2023, after the video went viral, the Medical and Dentist Professional Boards Committee of the HPCSA found evidence of unprofessional conduct.
Ramathuba was handed a caution and reprimand, but she rejected the charges, arguing the allegations were unfounded and the HPCSA did not have jurisdiction in the matter.
At the time, Ramathuba defended her actions, saying the conversation was part of her duties as a political head of the provincial department of health. She insisted her comments were relevant to the challenges the health-care system faced due to the influx of foreigners.
She is expected to appear before the HPCSA committee on Thursday.
