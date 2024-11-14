Politics

LISTEN | 'I’m not a dictator, I’m outgoing EFF president,' says Malema, with an eye on farming

14 November 2024 - 17:04
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Julius Malema addresses media about the upcoming EFF national conferance in December. File image
Julius Malema addresses media about the upcoming EFF national conferance in December. File image
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

EFF leader Julius Malema says he’s outgoing president of the party, rubbishing claims he is a “dictator”. If he is not re-elected in leadership next month Malema will go back to farming.

He has led the party since it was formed in 2013. The EFF will hold its elective conference in December and Malema said his position as president is not guaranteed.

“A dictator will have all the reasons to say ’no, let's not go to a conference and see how this thing goes about’. You can just defy by using the dynamics,” Malema said, as more EFF members reportedly wait to see if they’ll secure leadership positions before deciding whether to leave the party.

“We don’t do that [defy] because we’re not dictators. We are the most democratic organisation, but very decisive and that doesn’t allow ill-discipline.

“When you say [I am] outgoing president you are right. We are the only organisation, after the ANC, which goes to a conference and the president gets to be told: ‘your term of office has ended, leave the stage to join [the] others’, [from there] anything can happen.”

Listen to Malema:

Malema said other leaders such as Herman Mashaba (ActionSA), Gayton McKenzie (PA) and Jacob Zuma (MK Party) don’t hold elective conferences but are not called dictators and “they are not pretentious about it”.

Malema said he is available for any position EFF members nominate him for and will accept it.

If not elected, he said he would remain a member but go back to farming to look after cattle and the chickens full-time, which he has started in his spare time. “You know why politicians stay until they are 82 years/83 years and can't look after their grandchildren? It's because they don't know what to do after politics. When you ask them to leave they ask you an honest question: 'where must I go?' I don't want to have that problem.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

'Gayton pretends to be happy, but prison has its own traumas': Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has taken a swipe at PA leader and sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie's enthusiasm in his portfolio.
Politics
2 hours ago

LISTEN | Zuma inviting me for a fight and I’m not scared of him and his people: Malema declares war

'Keep your distance, I’m not scared': EFF leader to Jacob Zuma
Politics
22 hours ago

EFF blames media and funding of new parties for thwarting its path to becoming official opposition

The assertions appear in discussion documents on hot-button issues to be debated when the red berets formulate policies and elect leadership in ...
Politics
1 day ago

POLL | Should Mbuyiseni Ndlozi leave the EFF and join the MK Party?

Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has advised Ndlozi to leave, citing Malema's “degrading” treatment, but Ndlozi has reaffirmed his loyalty to the EFF.
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Let there be smoke': Support for Ntshavheni's stance on zama zamas Politics
  2. LISTEN | Zuma inviting me for a fight and I’m not scared of him and his people: ... Politics
  3. MPs angry as police minister Senzo Mchunu leaves during Q&A session Politics
  4. LISTEN | ‘Not our job to retrieve criminals’: Ntshavheni on miners underground ... Politics
  5. Global Fund mounts own probe into R428m oxygen tender Politics

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Ridley Scott revisits the Colosseum
This 'morphing' wheel could allow wheelchairs to climb stairs | REUTERS