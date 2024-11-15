‘Cleaners earning more than police officers is outrageous’: MP Cameron on parliament cleaners’ 100% increase

Chairperson of the portfolio committee on police Ian Cameron has expressed outrage over the significant salary increase for Parliament's lowest paid workers, including cleaners, which will see their salaries doubling over the next three years.
Sunday Times reported the incorporated staff, including cleaners and other low category workers, can expect to earn R350,000 a year by 2026, up from the R170,000 they earn now, after negotiations with the National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu).
This means cleaners will earn more than police constables and junior teachers, with entry level constables earning a gross salary of R18,000 a month, including housing and danger allowance. Parliament’s cleaners and waitrons will earn just over R28,000 a month by March 2026.
Cameron argued it is unfair to police officers who have dedicated years to their jobs.
“Outrageous that cleaners at parliament will soon earn more than police officers working the beat,” he said
“No offence to the cleaning staff, but surely we need to look after our cops. Imagine being a sergeant for more than 10 years, and some much longer. Despite excellent performance, you have witnessed promotions of politically connected individuals over the years, and you hear this news. These are the changes we are fighting for. We must speak on behalf of the cops who don’t get a fair opportunity to do so.”
Image: Parliament/Justice and security cluster /X
MPs angry as police minister Senzo Mchunu leaves during Q&A session
Parliament's spokesperson Moloto Mothapo has defended the move as correcting unfair situations where parliament operated with two different entry level structures.
“The transition corrects the disparity by moving cleaning staff into the A band, which has always been Parliament's standard entry level category. The alignment eliminates an unjust dual system and ensures all entry level employees, regardless of their role, fall under the same remuneration structure. This change reflects Parliament's commitment to workplace equality and fair labour practices,” he said
The change will also introduce performance bonuses for the first time since 2019.
The public is divided on the issue. Some argued people should be encouraged to study further to secure better paying positions, rather than relying on salary increases. Others said they believe cleaners cannot be paid more than police officers who risk their lives daily.
Nehawu representative Sthembiso Tembe hailed the move as a long overdue victory for members.
“We believe once concluded in 2026, the move from the X band to A band will bring dignity not only to themselves, but to their families and extended families.”
TimesLIVE
