Politics

‘Cleaners earning more than police officers is outrageous’: MP Cameron on parliament cleaners’ 100% increase

15 November 2024 - 06:37
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ian Cameron, chairperson of the portfolio committee on police in parliament. File photo.
Ian Cameron, chairperson of the portfolio committee on police in parliament. File photo.
Image: Parliament/Justice and security cluster /X

Chairperson of the portfolio committee on police Ian Cameron has expressed outrage over the significant salary increase for Parliament's lowest paid workers, including cleaners, which will see their salaries doubling over the next three years.

Sunday Times reported the incorporated staff, including cleaners and other low category workers, can expect to earn R350,000 a year by 2026, up from the R170,000 they earn now, after negotiations with the National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu).

This means cleaners will earn more than police constables and junior teachers, with entry level constables earning a gross salary of R18,000 a month, including housing and danger allowance. Parliament’s cleaners and waitrons will earn just over R28,000 a month by March 2026.

Cameron argued it is unfair to police officers who have dedicated years to their jobs.

“Outrageous that cleaners at parliament will soon earn more than police officers working the beat,” he said

“No offence to the cleaning staff, but surely we need to look after our cops. Imagine being a sergeant for more than 10 years, and some much longer. Despite excellent performance, you have witnessed promotions of politically connected individuals over the years, and you hear this news. These are the changes we are fighting for. We must speak on behalf of the cops who don’t get a fair opportunity to do so.”

MPs angry as police minister Senzo Mchunu leaves during Q&A session

'That's disrespectful to parliament,' says EFF MP Omphile Maotwe
Politics
1 day ago

Parliament's spokesperson Moloto Mothapo has defended the move as correcting unfair situations where parliament operated with two different entry level structures.

“The transition corrects the disparity by moving cleaning staff into the A band, which has always been Parliament's standard entry level category. The alignment eliminates an unjust dual system and ensures all entry level employees, regardless of their role, fall under the same remuneration structure. This change reflects Parliament's commitment to workplace equality and fair labour practices,” he said

The change will also introduce performance bonuses for the first time since 2019.

The public is divided on the issue. Some argued people should be encouraged to study further to secure better paying positions, rather than relying on salary increases. Others said they believe cleaners cannot be paid more than police officers who risk their lives daily.

Nehawu representative Sthembiso Tembe hailed the move as a long overdue victory for members.

“We believe once concluded in 2026, the move from the X band to A band will bring dignity not only to themselves, but to their families and extended families.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Pay bonanza for parliament's blue-collar workers

Critics say the new scales mean cleaners will earn more than police constables and junior teachers, but parliament has strongly defended the ...
News
5 days ago

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya launches 100-day action plan

After functioning on an unfunded budget for years, Moya placed stabilisation of the city's coffers at the top of her priority list.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Former president Zuma accused of pocketing money from party MPs in court application

Ten MK Party members are suing the party for compensation after they were removed from parliament
Politics
1 week ago

McKenzie's foundation not registered months after promise to donate salary

Gayton McKenzie's commitment to creating the Joshlin Smith Foundation was meant to honour her memory and raise awareness about missing children in ...
Politics
1 week ago

Budget 2024 | R11bn to encourage older civil servants to retire early

The National Treasury has set aside R11bn for the next two fiscal years to encourage older civil servants in non-critical skills jobs to take early ...
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Evictions': Minister Dean Macpherson threatens departments that owe R14bn in ... Politics
  2. WATCH | MK Party and construction mafias one and the same: Macpherson Politics
  3. LISTEN | 'I’m not a dictator, I’m outgoing EFF president,' says Malema, with an ... Politics
  4. LISTEN | Zuma inviting me for a fight and I’m not scared of him and his people: ... Politics
  5. MPs angry as police minister Senzo Mchunu leaves during Q&A session Politics

Latest Videos

Reycation with Holly and Mimi
What's next for Donald Trump's cabinet picks? | REUTERS