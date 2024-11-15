Politics

Operation Vala Umgodi lacks humanity: EFF

'Smoking out' illegal miners is causing undue suffering, says Leigh-Ann Mathys

15 November 2024 - 14:04
Some of the illegal miners who resurfaced in Orkney on Sunday.
Image: saps

The EFF has raised concern about the police's Operation Vala Umgodi aimed at curbing illegal mining in the North West.

Through the operation, supplies of food, water and basic necessities to illegal miners underground are blocked. More than 1,000 illegal miners have resurfaced through the operation as they were dehydrated and hungry. However, more than 4,000 are believed to still be underground.

While the party acknowledged the need to address the issue of illegal mining, they believe the approach “lacks humanity and is causing undue suffering”.

“Such measures are not only inhumane but also escalate the risk of a humanitarian crisis, as those underground become increasingly weak and desperate,” EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys said.

“We understand the devastating consequences of illegal mining on the economy, the environment and public safety. However, this operation must balance enforcement with respect for human rights and dignity. Denying access to basic necessities does not serve justice; instead, it risks lives and worsens the suffering of people already in vulnerable situations.”

Mathys attributed the crisis of illegal mining in South Africa to mine shafts being neglected.

“This crisis did not emerge overnight, It is the result of years of government neglect and failure to properly address illegal mining and its root causes. Abandoned and disused mine shafts, many of which were supposed to be sealed and rehabilitated by mining companies, have been left open, becoming havens for illegal mining syndicates. The government's lack of oversight and enforcement in ensuring mining companies adhere to environmental and safety regulations has directly contributed to the growth of illegal mining.”

The issue escalated due to a struggling economy and poverty, with many people resorting to crime to survive, she added.

“It has taken volunteers from the community to go underground to save some of the miners, while the authorities seem to still insist they will 'smoke them out' through starvation and other means.

“We urge law enforcement agencies to adopt humane strategies in handling this crisis and to consider the health and safety of all involved. As the EFF we remain committed to advocating for justice that does not compromise the dignity and humanity of any person.”

TimesLIVE

