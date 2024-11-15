Politics

LISTEN | Ramaphosa announces closure of spaza shops implicated in food poisoning deaths

Ramaphosa says all spaza shops need to be registered within 21 days as a step towards regulating the informal trade.

15 November 2024 - 20:17 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will regulate spaza shops.
President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will regulate spaza shops.
Image: Presidency/X

President Cyril Ramaphosa says spaza shops implicated in the deaths of children from food poisoning must be closed with immediate effect. 

In his address to the nation on Friday evening, Ramaphosa said food-borne illnesses have claimed the lives of 22 children. 

The president made the address after being briefed on the government's response to food-borne illness by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure for intervention.

He said the government's response must address all the factors that contribute to the problem.

“We also need to prevent the spread of misinformation, which has been prevalent,” he said.

“Following the special meeting of cabinet, we have decided to make the following interventions. The first intervention is to get hazardous pesticides off our streets and our shelves. The second critical intervention is to protect children from exposure to these substances. The third critical intervention is to prevent future outbreaks. The following measures will be implemented with immediate effect,” he said.

Food poisoning cases have claimed the lives of more than ten children in two months. The cause of the poisoning has not yet been traced, however the children were reported to have fallen sick after consuming food either bought from spaza shops, street vendors or food eaten at school. 

Gauteng accounted for 10 of the food poisoning fatalities and one was from the Eastern Cape. Six primary schoolchildren  died of poisoning allegedly after consuming snacks from a tuck shop in Naledi, Soweto last month. 

As part of the government's response, Ramaphosa said the state needed to regulate spaza shops operating in communities to ensure health protocols are followed. 

“Spaza shops implicated in the deaths of children must be closed with immediate effect. All spaza shops and other food handling facilities must be registered within municipalities which operate within 21 days from today [Friday]. Any shop that is not registered within 21 days and does not meet all health standards will be closed,” he said.

Ramaphosa said there has been no evidence that suggests "Any deliberate campaign to poison children in our country. There is also no evidence that the problem is confined to spaza shops owned by foreign nationals only. These products are just as likely to be sold in shops owned by South Africans."

Sixth child victim in Naledi snack poisoning dies in hospital

The sixth child victim of an alleged snack food poisoning incident in Naledi, Soweto, has died in hospital.
News
1 month ago

Food-borne illnesses cases in the past two months have sparked a debate in South Africa. ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula had called for government to close all spaza shops and register them anew.

READ MORE:

Grieving Katlehong family calls for vendors to be banned from schools after three children die

The MECs for finance and economic development, health and education are involved in an investigation into the recent deaths of children from poisoning
News
1 week ago

LISTEN | Time to revive health inspectors, says Mashatile as children die of suspected food poisoning

Deputy president says government is intervening to ensure food vendors are properly regulated.
Politics
1 week ago

How rat poison Aldicarb is killing our children

People who consume the toxic substance Aldicarb die from the inability to breathe.
News
2 weeks ago

KZN to intensify raids on spaza shops after poisoning deaths: premier Ntuli

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli says the provincial executive committee has called a special meeting of municipalities in Durban on Friday to ...
Politics
1 day ago

11 children in hospital overnight after 75 pupils checked for suspected food poisoning in Limpopo

Some pupils had reported experiencing abdominal pains.
News
13 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Fake-food factories must be a wake-up call for authorities

Recent spate of food poisoning cases has highlighted the importance of absolute vigilance in ensuring that expired or contaminated food does not make ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

‘You won’t find a child born with HIV in this village’: headman

Babies getting HIV from their infected mothers is rare in a cluster of 39 villages in the OR Tambo district in the Eastern Cape
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Children belong in playgrounds, not in coffins due to poisoning

Rat poison had no business being in the hands of those who sell food, let alone in food sold to children
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Evictions': Minister Dean Macpherson threatens departments that owe R14bn in ... Politics
  2. LISTEN | 'I’m not a dictator, I’m outgoing EFF president,' says Malema, with an ... Politics
  3. WATCH | MK Party and construction mafias one and the same: Macpherson Politics
  4. LISTEN | Zuma inviting me for a fight and I’m not scared of him and his people: ... Politics
  5. MPs angry as police minister Senzo Mchunu leaves during Q&A session Politics

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma