Politics

Ramaphosa to address the nation on government's response to food poisoning cases

15 November 2024 - 16:44
President Cyril Ramaphosa is to address the nation on the government's response to the recurring instances of foodborne illnesses. File image
President Cyril Ramaphosa is to address the nation on the government’s response to the recurring instances of foodborne illnesses. File image
Image: Alet Pretorius

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Friday evening on the government's response to the recurring instances of food-borne illness which have claimed the lives of several children.

This follows an alarming increase in such incidents across the country. 

Since the death of six children in Naledi, Soweto, several cases of foodborne illnesses have been recorded in various parts of the country. This led to the deaths of children and hospitalisation of others in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State. 

Ramaphosa's address is expected to start at 7.30pm. 

On Wednesday, minister in the Presidency Nkhumbudzo Ntshavheni said during a media briefing after a cabinet meeting that the cabinet was briefed on the foodborne illnesses and fatalities.

She said the government has prioritised the matter and escalated it to the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure for intervention.

“Government assures South Africans our health authorities are investigating this and other cases involving the deaths of young people as a result of suspected food poisoning. Anyone found responsible will be held accountable and prosecuted,” she said.

TimesLIVE

