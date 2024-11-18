The EFF has not confirmed or denied the reports, prompting Tambo to emphasise the party shouldn't be expected to defend anyone's membership.
EFF MP Sinawo Tambo calls on Ndlozi to clarify his position amid speculation
EFF MP Sinawo Tambo has urged fellow MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to publicly defend his position within the party.
This comes after reports alleged Ndlozi had been barred from attending the EFF's elective conference in December where new leadership will be elected.
“Our organisation cannot be dragged through the mud daily in your name and you keep quiet as if you have no capacity to talk. Silence at times becomes complicity. I love him [Ndlozi], but I love the EFF more,” Tambo said on X.
Speculation surrounding Ndlozi's future in the party has been fuelled by his potential candidacy for the deputy president position left vacant by Floyd Shivambu's departure to the MK Party (MKP). However, another contender, former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, is being campaigned for the same role. It's alleged Gardee's supporters orchestrated Ndlozi's purported exclusion due to fears delegates might vote for him instead.
Concerns linger about Ndlozi's loyalty, with some wondering if he'll contest for the deputy presidency or follow Shivambu to the MKP.
The EFF has not confirmed or denied the reports, prompting Tambo to emphasise the party shouldn't be expected to defend anyone's membership.
“The EFF and its spokespersons should not be expected to speak on the voluntary membership status of individuals when we never made any pronouncements on it. The question you should ask is: where is the media sourcing the information it is peddling and why is the person of interest silent?”
Ndlozi has previously reassured party members of his commitment to the EFF, but Tambo believes he needs to be more vocal.
“If you are being used as a vehicle to undermine the integrity of the EFF, you must speak. What you say is neither here nor there, but there is no honour in creating a perception that you are a victim. Why are you not speaking when your movement is being portrayed as a villain in your name?”
While Ndlozi hasn't said anything yet, he retweeted party members' tweets suggesting he won't be leaving the party.
