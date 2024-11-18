Politics

WATCH | ‘She is not my girlfriend’: King Misuzulu on woman who caused drama at an event with Ramaphosa

The royal said her public stunt was a desperate call for help

18 November 2024 - 07:16 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini says he knows the woman who tried to talk to him at a recent government event in eThekwini.
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini says he knows the woman who tried to talk to him at a recent government event in eThekwini.
Image: King Misuzulu/ Facebook/ Sandile Ndlovu

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini says he knows the woman who caused drama when she rushed towards him on the stage where he was sitting with President Cyril Ramaphosa during a government event in eThekwini earlier this month.

The king attended the unveiling of a new statue of King Shaka in eThekwini with Ramaphosa on November 7. The unidentified woman, wearing a cream dress, scarf and sunglasses, rushed on stage wanting to speak to him. She was whisked away by security officials before she could reach him but this did not deter her as she fought with them.

Speaking at the annual eNyokeni royal palace prayer attended by hundreds of Nazareth Baptist Church (Shembe) members in KwaZulu Natal at the weekend, the king said he knew the woman and her public stunt was a desperate call for help.

“There is a lot that has been said by people on social media. Some say she is my girlfriend. How do they know that? It is painful to be given something that is not yours. Let me make it clear, she is not my girlfriend. I am a king who speaks the truth,” he said as the crowd ululated kingship salutations. 

Misuzulu said the woman, from the Ngcobo clan, was pained by his family members seeking to dethrone him. The throne has been contested by Misuzulu’s half-brother, Prince Simakade kaZwelithini. 

“Let me clarify. I know the young woman. I even know her pain, but she is not my woman. She was jumping towards me because she is in real trouble. I am here to help you [the public] when you are in trouble. I will help her because I am the king of the nation. She is my person because she is part of the Zulu nation, she is from the Ngcobo clan. I cannot talk about her problem in public.  

“What happened to her is very painful and it is being done by my family members who are fighting me over the kingship. She is their girlfriend. We are working on this problem. I want you to get the whole truth. I apologise to you, I did not come here for that but I needed to clarify.” 

The king married his third wife Nomzama Myeni this year. The couple tied the knot in May.

The king's first wife is Queen Ntokozo Mayisela-Zulu and his second wife is Queen Nozizwe Mulela-Zulu.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gloom and drama but nothing dims the shine of ‘warrior king’ at statue unveiling

Two years in the making, a new statue of King Shaka was unveiled at the airport as a symbol of the significant cultural heritage of the province
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Woman arrested as she tries to rush Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu at statue unveiling

Witnesses said the woman was demanding to speak to the monarch.
News
1 week ago

'It's not me,' says TikToker after a woman was prevented from reaching King Misuzulu

'It's not me,' says TikToker after drama at statue unveiling.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Ramaphosa, King Misuzulu unveil 12m statue of King Shaka at Durban airport

Hundreds of dignitaries arrived at the King Shaka International Airport in Durban on Thursday for the unveiling of a statue of the amaZulu monarch ...
Politics
1 week ago

Zulu traditional PM Thulasizwe Buthelezi launches investment company for amakhosi

Company aims to enhance self-sufficiency and foster economic independence and sustainability, says traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi
Politics
3 weeks ago

King Misuzulu’s convoy in minor accident but royal is unhurt

AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelethini's motorcade was involved in a minor accident on the R34 near Vryheid.
News
2 weeks ago

KZN Cogta MEC welcomes arrest of Zulu prince in alleged R26m minerals theft ring

The KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs department has welcomed the arrest of Prince Lungalomndeni Zulu and an associate in ...
Politics
1 month ago

IN PICS | AmaZulu King reflects on faith and legacy at royal prayer service

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini shared during the annual Seventh-day Adventist royal prayer session that a conversation with his late mother, Queen ...
News
1 month ago

Zulu prince allegedly among RBM thieves

A Zulu prince has been arrested for alleged links to multi-million rand mineral theft syndicate who has plundered a northern KwaZulu-Natal mining ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | 'I’m not a dictator, I’m outgoing EFF president,' says Malema, with an ... Politics
  2. ‘Cleaners earning more than police officers is outrageous’: MP Cameron on ... Politics
  3. WATCH | ‘I am fearing for his life’: MP says about SITA head after flawed ... Politics
  4. Rise Mzansi's Songezo Zibi accuses 'arrogant' DA of 'swart gevaar' tactics Politics
  5. Ramaphosa announces closure of spaza shops implicated in food poisoning deaths Politics

Latest Videos

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist | Official Trailer | Peacock Original
Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley | Official Trailer | ...