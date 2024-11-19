In a recent interview with SABC George emphasised the lion bone industry is a practice that reflects negatively on South Africa's reputation internationally.
'It is unacceptable and must end,' says environment minister Dion George on lion bone trade
Image: Nemar74/123RF
Environment, forestry and fisheries minister Dion George has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ending controversial practices surrounding captive lions, particularly the lion bone trade.
“Nobody believes it is acceptable, only the people who make a lot of money out of it. As a minister I will not have that and the practice must end,” George said.
Last week the government issued a notice urging breeders to voluntarily surrender their stockpiles of lion bones and related derivatives, such as carcasses, skeletons, skins, teeth and claws.
The department outlined options for voluntary exit from the captive lion industry, including the legal acquisition and disposal of lion bone stockpiles.
In the notice, it proposes that breeders who want to participate must sterilise their lions, cease acquiring new captive lions and ensure the welfare of the animals in their care is maintained.
South Africa is home to the world’s largest captive lion population, with about 8,000 lions. The government is focusing on voluntary exit strategies for breeders involved in this trade.
In a recent interview with SABC George emphasised the lion bone industry is a practice that reflects negatively on South Africa's reputation internationally.
“That is an unacceptable practice that brings South Africa into bad light and it's not something we want to do with our majestic African lion. [It] is completely unacceptable and it needs to end,” he said.
George rejected claims that captive lions contribute to conservation efforts.
“There are sufficient lions in the wild. For example, if you look at Kruger National Park we do not have a shortage of lions. It is untrue that the lions held in captivity are somehow saving the species,” he said.
He also acknowledged ending the captive lion industry and the associated bone trade will be challenging.
“South Africa often battles with implementation. We have good plans, but stopping the trade is hard. You've got to interrupt those criminal syndicates through law enforcement, but then you have to go back to the root, and here, for example, if you look at the lion bone industry, we go to the root. The root is operators who have lions in captivity who are treating them in this way. We need to stop that.”
Efforts to interrupt the industry have been in the planning for years.
“This is the culmination of a six-year process to get to this point,” he said. “There’s been a lot of consultation and we’re now at the stage where we are able to move forward with the necessary steps.
“I made it crystal clear when I was appointed as minister in July that I have every intention of continuing with this process to stop the captive lion industry and the bone trade.”
George said the government is providing a 120-day window for breeders to voluntarily register and participate in the programme. After this, the government will begin the process of acquiring and disposing of lion bones in compliance with the new regulations.
