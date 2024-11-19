Politics

PODCAST | ‘If an assignment doesn’t scare you, it's not worth pursuing’: electricity minister Ramokgopa

19 November 2024 - 10:53 By TIMESLIVE
Electricity minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa speaks to Lizeka Tandwa about load-shedding, his childhood and how he was appointed minister of electricity.
Electricity minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa speaks to Lizeka Tandwa about load-shedding, his childhood and how he was appointed minister of electricity.
Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says he knew he would become the face of load-shedding when he assumed office in March 2023 during severe power outages in the country.

Speaking on the Beyond Politics podcast with TimesLIVE digital editor Lizeka Tandwa, Ramokgopa reflected on advice from his father: "If your dreams or assignment do not scare you, it’s not worth pursuing."

It has been more than 230 days since the country experienced load-shedding. 

Listen to the full conversation here: 

