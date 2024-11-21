'MKP is not a Zulu nationalist party': Shivambu on party's one-year celebration

MK Party (MKP) secretary-general Floyd Shivambu has attempted to dispel the notion that his new home is a Zulu nationalist party.
Shivambu was speaking at a media briefing where the party announced its plans to host a series of activities in the lead-up to its first birthday.
He emphasised the MKP will host celebrations not only in KwaZulu-Natal but in all provinces.
“MKP is not a Zulu nationalist party, it's a national liberation movement that seeks to emancipate the entirety of South Africa. That is why it contested elections in all the provinces and won seats in seven of nine provinces and the voter base is a variety of voters,” he said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.
“There has never been a single articulation from any of the leaders; there's not even a sentence that suggests the party is a Zulu nationalist party. It's a progressive national movement, a liberation movement that seeks to fight for total decolonisation, that is fighting against all forms and manifestations of oppression in South Africa. We are going to celebrate the programme in different regions in different provinces.”
He said MKP leader Jacob Zuma will address the programme of the party's initiatives around the country on November 30, while the main celebration will be on December 15 in Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, followed by a gala dinner on December 16 to mark the anniversary of the MKP.
“MKP is the most successful one-year-old political programme in South Africa. There has never been a political party that got to enjoy the success and progress MKP got to enjoy even before it reached its first 12 months of existence.”
He acknowledged the party has experienced setbacks, including resignations and expulsions, such as the 15 MPs fired in August. However, Shivambu views this as a natural process for any new political party.
“There had to be some difficulties in the beginning, it happens with all political parties when they are founding. There will be certain elements who do not carry the revolutionary agenda of that movement, who come into the organisation for opportunistic and narrow purposes.”
He commended the party's leadership for taking action against such members.
