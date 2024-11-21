Politics

WATCH LIVE | Government's action plan to manage foodborne illnesses

21 November 2024 - 09:36 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

Ministers leading the multidisciplinary teams in government responsible for the national response to incidents of foodborne illnesses are holding a media briefing on Thursday to outline the government’s action plan to manage the problem.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

5-year-old dies in Diepkloof in suspected food poisoning incident

A five-year-old boy has died after vomiting and having a runny stomach.
News
1 hour ago

‘Tuck shops, vendors and traders may operate on school premises only if they comply’, says education dept

Earlier this month, the Gauteng education department instructed all state schools to stop selling food at or around their properties until further ...
News
1 day ago

LISTEN | ‘Simplified’ registration for Gauteng spaza shops as deadline looms

The Gauteng provincial government says it has "simplified" the registration process for spaza shops operating within the province amid the three-week ...
News
1 day ago

Soweto spaza owners back registration process

When the registration of spaza shops started in Soweto on Monday, owners said they wanted to do the right thing and follow the law despite the ...
News
2 days ago

EDITORIAL | Blitz is good, but long-term strategy is key to ending contaminated snack deaths in SA

Will the new regulations to save lives cost scores of jobs as informal traders close their doors and are plunged into poverty?
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

‘21 days to register spaza shops is impossible’: Informal traders alliance

National Informal Traders Alliance president Rosheda Muller says President Cyril Ramaphosa's deadline to register all spaza shops within 21 days is ...
News
1 day ago

How to register your spaza shop

Registering your shop under the Local Government: Municipal Systems Act involves key steps to ensure compliance.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘She is not my girlfriend’: King Misuzulu on woman who caused drama at ... Politics
  2. EFF MP Sinawo Tambo calls on Ndlozi to clarify his position amid speculation Politics
  3. AbaThembu King Dalindyebo's wife, NCOP EFF member Mcinga, resigns Politics
  4. Bumped-up salaries for Joburg executive approved in council Politics
  5. Mayibuye Mandela pens scathing letter to Ramaphosa on his 72nd birthday Politics

Latest Videos

Government's action plan to manage foodborne illnesses
These underwater AI robots could keep UK's turbines spinning | REUTERS