South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago is on Thursday announcing the decision of the monetary policy committee on interest rates.
Economists said they anticipated rates would be cut by 25 basis points. This comes as inflation cooled to 2.8% in October, from 3.8% in September.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago announces decision of MPC on interest rates
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
