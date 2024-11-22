Politics

Public servants reject 4.7% wage increase, union to return to negotiating table

22 November 2024 - 17:41
Members of the Public Servants Association have rejected a 4.7% increase. File photo.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE

Members of the Public Servants Association (PSA) have rejected the government's offer of a 4.7% salary increase. 

The PSA completed the mandatory process with its members rejecting the offer, saying it falls significantly short of addressing the rising cost of living and the financial pressure faced by its members.

The trade union's general manager, Reuben Maleka, said the offer is inadequate and does not meet the expectations of the association's members, noting that Government Employees Medical Scheme (GEMS) contributions will increase by 13.4% with electricity tariffs also expected to increase. 

“Members are fully conscious of their own reality and hence could not accept the offer that will leave them poorer. The public servants play a crucial role in delivering essential services to the nation and it is imperative that their contributions are recognised and compensated fairly,” said Maleka in a statement. 

He added the offer does not reflect the dedication and hard work of their members, who continue to “serve the public with commitment and professionalism, even in challenging circumstances”.

Maleka said the PSA, as mandated by its members, would return to the negotiating table to announce the rejection and continue to fight for a better offer that would address the members' challenges. 

“The employer must consider a fair and just increase that truly reflects the economic realities faced by public servants. While the recent minimal decrease in the interest rate and the Consumer Price Index are encouraging, they are not sustainable and do not in any way create opportunity for the employer to offer members a meagre salary increase.”

TimesLIVE

