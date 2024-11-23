The ANC's national disciplinary committee (NDC) described former president Jacob Zuma's decision to form the MK Party as “the highest form of ill-discipline and a direct assault on the historical mission of the ANC”.
The NDC announced on Friday that the former statesman would remain expelled from the ANC after he appealed against an earlier decision to kick him out of the party.
In a scathing statement, the ANC accused Zuma of being disloyal and attempting to destabilise the party when he formed MK.
“By establishing and leading a rival political party, he abandoned the core values of organisational loyalty and collective accountability, converting himself into a tool for destabilisation.”
The ANC expressed disappointment in Zuma, saying as a senior member of the ANC he failed to be a good example to younger party members by ensuring that unity within the organisation is maintained. Instead, he formed a rival political party that threatened the ANC's mission to unify members.
“This severe breach of our organisational foundation necessitated his expulsion to safeguard the ANC’s integrity and ensure that the unity of the organisation remains in form.”
The ANC added it would act against anyone who undermined the party's mission to leave an impactful legacy, irrespective of their status or credentials, saying Zuma was not bigger than the party.
“This decision must serve as a reminder that no individual is greater than the movement.”
The ANC expelled the MK leader in July after the NDC found he had gone against the party's constitution when he formed the rival political organisation.
‘Zuma’s behaviour exemplifies the highest form of ill-discipline’: ANC upholds Zuma's expulsion
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
