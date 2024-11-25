EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini has dismissed media reports that EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been barred from attending the party's elective conference next month .
Media reports suggested last week Ndlozi had been placed on a “leave of absence”, preventing him from performing his duties as an MP and banning him from attending EFF political activities.
Speaking to media on the sidelines of the party's provincial general assembly in the Eastern Cape at the weekend, Dlamini described the reports as an attempt to distract the EFF ahead of the elective conference.
“You know those things that come from the media and all those things. If that was the case they should've gone to the same person who told them that and responded to it,” he said.
“We have over 2,500 delegates who are going to the conference, we can't be redirected by those who want to see the EFF losing focus by setting an agenda. We are not entertaining those things, we are focused on the journey towards the national people’s assembly.”
He refused to confirm or deny Ndlozi's attendance.
“We have 2,500 delegates coming, if you want me to give you the list ... because I can't speak for someone. I think it's an unfair question. Ndlozi is a member of the central command team, and as a member of the central command team it's our conference. Everyone will be there.”
Despite recent high-profile defections, Dlamini remains confident the EFF will stay focused on its goals.
“People come and go, it's like that in politics. It's not an issue for the EFF. Those who have left, left and that chapter is closed for us. What we are faced with now is reorganising our organisation, and what makes us happy is that all our structures are intact and the leadership remains intact. We are moving forward as we prepare for the conference to map the way forward for the organisation.”
TimesLIVE
EFF dismisses reports Ndlozi is banned from party's conference
Image: EFF/X
TimesLIVE
