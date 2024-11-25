EFF leader Julius Malema is on Monday briefing the media before the party's elective conference next month.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Julius Malema briefs media
EFF leader Julius Malema is on Monday briefing the media before the party's elective conference next month.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
‘Deserting the EFF is an assassination attempt’: Malema
LISTEN | 'I’m not a dictator, I’m outgoing EFF president,' says Malema, with an eye on farming
'Gayton pretends to be happy, but prison has its own traumas': Malema
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos