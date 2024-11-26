Several departments received additional allocations to partially offset pressures in the compensation of employees. These include:
- R600m for the department of health;
- R300m for the department of education;
- R70m for the department of social development;
- R59m for the department of environment; and
- R42.2m for the department of infrastructure development.
Maile has also allocated an additional amount of R221.8m to reinstate the budget allocated to qualifying non-profit institutions back to the 2023/24 baseline of R2.1bn.
He said an additional amount of R109m has been allocated to the department of human settlements to fund interim sanitation.
"An amount of R260m is allocated to roads and transport, of which R250m is to cover the shortfall in the Gautrain patronage guarantee, a contractual commitment, and the balance of R10m towards goods and services," he said.
An amount of R68.5m has been reallocated to community safety. This comprises interdepartmental receivable balances, which are funds spent on behalf of other organs of the state
"As part of enhancing the capacity of the state, we are allocating an amount of R8.3m for the establishment of the department of environment, of which R2.4m and R5.8m is for the establishment of the office of the head of department and office of the MEC, respectively.
"We will also allocate an amount of R150m to the department of e-government towards the replacement of obsolete equipment for the Gauteng provincial network."
Maile said R128m has been allocated to the department of infrastructure development for office accommodation.
TimesLIVE
‘Gauteng government will not cut jobs’: MEC Maile adjusts budget with R2.1bn
Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images
The budget for the office of Gauteng's premier has been adjusted by R135m as the MEC of treasury and economic development, Lebogang Maile, presented the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) and adjustment budget.
Maile presented the "mini-budget" at the Gauteng provincial legislature on Tuesday. He announced in the 2024/25 financial year, the budget will be adjusted upwards with an amount of R2.1bn.
From the R135m allocated to the premier's office:
The Gauteng provincial legislature has been allocated R53.7m to provide for operational requirements and funding for political parties presented in the legislature. Maile said this is in line with the requirements of the constitution and the Financial Management of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act.
"It is important to emphasise the Gauteng provincial government will not be cutting jobs in education, health or any of the sectors that have been impacted by the budget cuts and debt prioritisation," he said.
Lesufi warns locals against registering spaza shops for foreigners
Several departments received additional allocations to partially offset pressures in the compensation of employees. These include:
Maile has also allocated an additional amount of R221.8m to reinstate the budget allocated to qualifying non-profit institutions back to the 2023/24 baseline of R2.1bn.
He said an additional amount of R109m has been allocated to the department of human settlements to fund interim sanitation.
"An amount of R260m is allocated to roads and transport, of which R250m is to cover the shortfall in the Gautrain patronage guarantee, a contractual commitment, and the balance of R10m towards goods and services," he said.
An amount of R68.5m has been reallocated to community safety. This comprises interdepartmental receivable balances, which are funds spent on behalf of other organs of the state
"As part of enhancing the capacity of the state, we are allocating an amount of R8.3m for the establishment of the department of environment, of which R2.4m and R5.8m is for the establishment of the office of the head of department and office of the MEC, respectively.
"We will also allocate an amount of R150m to the department of e-government towards the replacement of obsolete equipment for the Gauteng provincial network."
Maile said R128m has been allocated to the department of infrastructure development for office accommodation.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo in battle over claims by the rich and foreigners
NOLUBABALO MCINGA | Pursuit of true freedom: break the chains of economic oppression and resist corporate control
The focus shift we need to fight corruption
How DMRE failed to rehabilitate and close derelict and ownerless mines
Rotten! Millions blown on containers costing R1.75m
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos