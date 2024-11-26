IN PICS | EFF paints Joburg red as ConCourt hears Phala Phala case

EFF supporters braved the scorching heat in a march from Newtown to the court in Braamfontein.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Thousands of EFF supporters painted Johannesburg red in a march to the Constitutional Court on Tuesday, countering suggestions “the party is dying” amid leadership troubles.
EFF supporters braved the scorching heat in a march from Newtown to the court in Braamfontein.
The red berets want the court to set aside parliament’s decision in December 2022 not to adopt a Section 89 panel report which found prima facie evidence “that the president [Cyril Ramaphosa] may have committed a serious violation” of law in the Phala Phala farm robbery saga.
Addressing party supporters, EFF leader Julius Malema said he wanted a repeat of the party's push against former president Jacob Zuma’s “pay back the money” Nkandla case with Ramaphosa.
The EFF won a case against Zuma at the ConCourt to pay back some of the money spent on improvements to his home in Nkandla.
“Every president must be held accountable. We did the same with Zuma when he spent money on Nkandla. We took him to the Constitutional Court and they said he must pay back the money. The same thing must happen to Ramaphosa,” Malema said.
“No-one is above the constitution. We are here to hold the executive accountable. That is our job and we are doing it effectively. There is no opposition party in South Africa except the EFF. It is only the EFF that is making meaningful contributions in parliament and the legislatures.
“The EFF is the ANC’s nightmare. We must continue to fight. We must never be discouraged. The aim is to discourage the EFF. No-one is going to destroy this organisation. No Zuma is going destroy the EFF. This organisation is the one that fought Zuma and it will fight him again and win.”
The party has lost several high-profile members in the past three months — including its former deputy leader Floyd Shivambu — who have defected to Zuma's MK Party.
“We must defend the EFF,” said Malema. “The MK Party’s agenda is to destroy the EFF because they are protecting the white agenda. We must never allow that. We are fighting ANC corruption, the EFF’s founding manifesto demands of us. We will not stop until the people of South Africa receive justice as to what the president was doing with the [now stolen] dollars. We must stop corruption.”
TimesLIVE
