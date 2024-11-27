Politics

GNU a speed bump, not dead end, in reducing bloated cabinet: Godongwana

27 November 2024 - 16:59
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana told parliament on Wednesday that plans to downsize the cabinet have been put on hold. File photo.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana told parliament on Wednesday that plans to downsize the cabinet have been put on hold. File photo.
Image: Elmond Jiyane

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana told parliament on Wednesday the government of national unity (GNU) necessitated the government put its plans to downsize the cabinet on pause but these plans were not scrapped altogether.

Godongwana was replying to questions in the National Assembly as part of the economic cluster of cabinet ministers. His remarks come as the government continues negotiations with public service unions for a new wage deal.

South Africans and opposition parties have raised concern about the 77-seat GNU executive after the May 29 elections. Reducing the size of the cabinet and government departments was a key commitment of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s previous term and his 2024 campaign.

MK Party MP and former Eskom and Transnet CEO Brian Molefe asked Godongwana how the GNU justified having “the most bloated cabinet in democratic South Africa’s history” and if the government would consider cutting the size of the cabinet.

Godongwana replied the need to form the GNU after the election where the ANC lost its absolute majority for the first time since the advent of democracy meant downsizing the cabinet could not be implemented immediately.

“Before the election there was a plan to reduce the number of departments and part of that also included restructuring some public entities. That programme is still in place.

LUCKY MATHEBULA | Has the MK Party scuppered the GNU as a RET deterrence?

Undermining, but not snuffing out, RET objectives is a plausible measure to keep the rumbles of a potential social revolution from hitting fever pitch
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago

“But a GNU requires accommodation of some of the critical players in [its] formation and therefore that necessitated the increase in the number of cabinet posts, but the strategic thrust of reorganising government remains on course,” he said.

In the initial question, DA MP Mark Burke asked Godongwana whether he was able to guarantee the increase in the public sector wage bill would not exceed the amount budgeted for in the medium-term budget policy statement.

Godongwana said he could not make any promises about the outcome of the public service wage negotiations.

“There is no guarantee that the projected amount will not be over the budget. We are in the middle of negotiations with the unions. At the time of the budget we indicated our baseline was based on the CPI at the time. CPI has since moved downward, but the offer we made at the time was 4.5% and after facilitation our offer was revised to 4.7%.”

Burke called the answer honest and transparent but lamented that the minister did not sound sure that costs could be contained. He asked how many times in the past five years the public service wage bill exceeded the offer and budget projections.

“On a few occasions, but there is a similar question which has been asked about how much we exceeded the budget,” Godongwana replied.

WATCH | Deport undocumented foreigners immediately, ANCWL tells Ramaphosa

“We further call on the government to expeditiously implement the immediate deportation of undocumented foreign nationals.”
Politics
8 hours ago

“Over the years there have been battles between ourselves and the unions which have ended up in court. In one year we provided a zero increase and in one year we provided what was called a cash gratuity. Subsequent to that, the cash gratuity has been converted in the past financial year into the basic line with a 3.3% increase, which amounted to 7.5%.”

ANC MP Molapi Lekganyane asked Godongwana if the government’s objectives of containing the public service wage bill meant there was a ban on filling vacant posts until the wage bill was contained.

Godongwana said only vacancies for critical posts would be filled and there is no ban on filling posts. However, critical vacancies would only be filled through a process which will require approval by the department of public service and the National Treasury.

“As part of cost containment, there is an agreement that we will not fill all the vacant posts other than the critical posts. To the extent that a department has critical posts that need to be filled, it needs to make an application to the department of public services and administration with finance concurrence.”

There was no evidence to suggest the public service was bloated and he dismissed this suggestion made by another MP. He said the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development found the size of South Africa’s public service per capita was behind that of its peers, though unit costs were high.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ngoako Ramatlhodi appointed first Bapedi Nation prime minister

His extensive experience in politics and royal blood clinched the position
Politics
7 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Mapaila’s inconsistent SACP has lost all credibility

By declining ANC’s invitation to its ‘reflection’ of the GNU, the SACP were essentially announcing they would fight back against the Ramaphosa regime ...
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago

Treasury rejects 4.7% wage hike proposal for public servants

Wage demands for 2025/26 financial year put Godongwana in a tight spot as they threatened to undermine his efforts to stabilise the country’s finances
Business
3 weeks ago

‘Mark my words’: Godongwana bets on full GNU term after its first medium term budget plan

"We agreed on the strategic thrust of fiscal consolidation. All of us," says finance minister on the government of national unity.
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘It was difficult’: Beaumont opens up about ex-wife’s cheating scandal ... Politics
  2. LISTEN | Malema threatens Floyd Shivambu, ‘Push me, and I’ll talk’, amid ... Politics
  3. ‘He is a member of the EFF’: Malema reaffirms Ndlozi’s position in the party Politics
  4. WATCH | ‘We will attach Nkandla’: Malema to start legal row with Zuma over ... Politics
  5. RECORDED | ConCourt hears EFF application on parliament's call not to impeach ... Politics

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane | Phala Phala | Gender Based Violence
Deport undocumented foreigners immediately, ANCWL tells Ramaphosa