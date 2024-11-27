Malema expressed confidence in the party's unity, citing the hundreds of supporters who attended the march.
‘He is a member of the EFF’: Malema reaffirms Ndlozi’s position in the party
Image: EFF media team/ X
EFF leader Julius Malema has reaffirmed fellow MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's position in the party, saying he is a member of the EFF and has renewed his membership.
This comes after speculation that Ndlozi was on his way out of the party after the defection of high-profile members, including former deputy president Floyd Shivambu.
Ndlozi has been in the spotlight lately, with many questioning his future in the EFF.
Addressing party members outside the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Malema urged them to defend the party and not believe everything they hear about members unless it comes from the EFF leadership.
“I hear people are talking about Ndlozi. Dr Ndlozi is a member of the EFF, he's a leader of the EFF and no organisation can claim him except for the EFF,” Malema said.
“You must not listen to gossip from drunkards. Ask us about the EFF leaders and we will tell you Ndlozi has renewed his membership. He is in the membership system of the EFF”
‘Deserting the EFF is an assassination attempt’: Malema
TimesLIVE
