GNU has been worth it, says Rise Mzansi's Songezo Zibi

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi has no regrets about joining the government of national unity, arguing it is a “worth it” initiative for the country’s development trajectory and economic recovery.
However, Zibi was warned that lack of political “maturity” on the part of some of the parties in the GNU was one of its greatest risks of collapse.
Zibi was speaking to political journalists from Rise Mzansi’s offices in parliament and reflecting on his party’s debut performance in the national legislature since entering that space in June.
He was joined by his chief whip Makashule Gana.
“Being part of the GNU is worth it for us and it’s worth it for the people of South Africa,” said the former newspaper editor.
Zibi, who was elected chair of parliament’s public finance watchdog body Scopa after joining the GNU, said one its advantages was that government capacity was being bolstered as the ANC was no longer governing alone.
“One of the problems the ANC has is the depth of its capacity to govern on its own. I think t's good for South Africa that a wider range of talent from a wide range of political parties [is available].”
“I think the ministers from all the political parties are getting to grips with their portfolios.”
Zibi said public “squabbles” among GNU partners was its biggest existential threat.
ANC and DA leaders have publicly clashed about certain policy matters, including the Bela Act and National Health Insurance.
“Two things will collapse the GNU ... [One is] the immaturity. I don’t know of any relationship that survives when we have a private meeting and immediately you talk about it.
“It’s so incredibly immature, I don’t understand the purpose of it. I’m saying everything must be secret when you’ve got to work together for five years, I think a certain level of discretion is required.
“The second thing is that the internal dynamics in both the ANC and the DA might be detrimental to the GNU if they are not properly and actively managed by each of the political parties.”
Turning to the Bela Act, Rise Mzansi has called for it to be “implemented without delay”, saying those who are against it should go to court.
President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended the immediate implementation of two clauses of the act in September when he signed it into law, allowing for a three-month consultation process on the contentious issues.
This was after the DA threatened to take him to court.
The DA, among others, says the act in its signed form is unconstitutional as it takes away school governing bodies’ ability to determine medium of instruction and admissions policies.
The matter has since been referred to the GNU’s dispute resolving mechanism, “the clearing house” for a resolution.
Gana, who represents Rise Mzansi at the clearing house, said he was confident a solution to the impasse would be found before the end of this year.
“We are finding each other,” said Gana. “At the end, the act has been signed. It’s law. Now the minister (of basic education Siviwe Gwarube, from the DA), has to put out regulations.
“So, from our side, the matter [must go] back to the president before that end of the year. We can’t go into January with the clearing house still debating the matter.”
GNU has been worth it, says Rise Mzansi's Songezo Zibi
But he warns that lack of political maturity in some parties is a risk
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi has no regrets about joining the government of national unity, arguing it is a “worth it” initiative for the country’s development trajectory and economic recovery.
However, Zibi was warned that lack of political “maturity” on the part of some of the parties in the GNU was one of its greatest risks of collapse.
Zibi was speaking to political journalists from Rise Mzansi’s offices in parliament and reflecting on his party’s debut performance in the national legislature since entering that space in June.
He was joined by his chief whip Makashule Gana.
“Being part of the GNU is worth it for us and it’s worth it for the people of South Africa,” said the former newspaper editor.
Zibi, who was elected chair of parliament’s public finance watchdog body Scopa after joining the GNU, said one its advantages was that government capacity was being bolstered as the ANC was no longer governing alone.
“One of the problems the ANC has is the depth of its capacity to govern on its own. I think t's good for South Africa that a wider range of talent from a wide range of political parties [is available].”
“I think the ministers from all the political parties are getting to grips with their portfolios.”
Zibi said public “squabbles” among GNU partners was its biggest existential threat.
ANC and DA leaders have publicly clashed about certain policy matters, including the Bela Act and National Health Insurance.
“Two things will collapse the GNU ... [One is] the immaturity. I don’t know of any relationship that survives when we have a private meeting and immediately you talk about it.
“It’s so incredibly immature, I don’t understand the purpose of it. I’m saying everything must be secret when you’ve got to work together for five years, I think a certain level of discretion is required.
“The second thing is that the internal dynamics in both the ANC and the DA might be detrimental to the GNU if they are not properly and actively managed by each of the political parties.”
Turning to the Bela Act, Rise Mzansi has called for it to be “implemented without delay”, saying those who are against it should go to court.
President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended the immediate implementation of two clauses of the act in September when he signed it into law, allowing for a three-month consultation process on the contentious issues.
This was after the DA threatened to take him to court.
The DA, among others, says the act in its signed form is unconstitutional as it takes away school governing bodies’ ability to determine medium of instruction and admissions policies.
The matter has since been referred to the GNU’s dispute resolving mechanism, “the clearing house” for a resolution.
Gana, who represents Rise Mzansi at the clearing house, said he was confident a solution to the impasse would be found before the end of this year.
“We are finding each other,” said Gana. “At the end, the act has been signed. It’s law. Now the minister (of basic education Siviwe Gwarube, from the DA), has to put out regulations.
“So, from our side, the matter [must go] back to the president before that end of the year. We can’t go into January with the clearing house still debating the matter.”
Buti Manamela evades Scopa, much to the ire of chair Songezo Zibi, EFF
Scopa chair to get tough on wayward GNU ministers
Parties demand parliamentary committee to oversee Ramaphosa’s ballooning Presidency
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos