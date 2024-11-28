Politics

Morero upbeat about fixing Joburg infrastructure before Ramaphosa hosts G20 leaders

28 November 2024 - 08:47 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero is confident the metro can improve infrastructure before G20 leaders arrive in the city.
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero is confident the metro can improve infrastructure before G20 leaders arrive in the city.
Image: Freddy Mvundla/Sinesipho Schrieber

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero is confident the metro can “step up” and fix dilapidated infrastructure before President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts world leaders in the city as he takes over the G20 leadership for 2025. 

Ramaphosa will take over the presidency of the G20, an intergovernmental forum, on December 1. The G20 is made up of 19 countries including China, France, Germany, UK and Russia.

Speaking at a council meeting on Wednesday, Morero assured councillors the municipality would address infrastructure issues before the summit. 

“The City of Johannesburg together with the City of Tshwane are co-hosts of the G20. When it arrives we should make sure all issues about infrastructure, at least we have stepped up and made sure that our infrastructure can handle the challenges Johannesburg is faced with,” he said.

Joburg water crisis: are JoJos a no-no or a go-go?

Boreholes and tanks may not be the solution
News
1 week ago

In the past few months parts of Joburg have been experiencing water supply issues caused by dwindling reservoir levels, high usage, maintenance and losses through leaks. 

Morero said the metro did not have enough funds to fix all leaks in the city but assured councillors the municipality had plans to address water issues.

In 2023, the department of water and sanitation reported water losses in Johannesburg amounted to 35%. The city has implemented water restrictions to prohibit residents from watering gardens, washing cars and filling swimming pools during peak hours.

“We are investing some resources in fixing the leaks to ensure that we reduce the water losses. Part of the discussions between ourselves and Rand Water, provincial government is looking at options to raise money off balance sheet for us to support the fixing of leaks. You are aware that we are currently not able to budget sufficiently to deal with the leaks,” Morero said.

“We have been allocating at least about a billion rand per annum which is aimed at helping us deal with water leaks and water infrastructure. There is work that's being done, we are also presenting some of our projects to the presidential infrastructure co-ordinating committee. We call on our communities to try help us preserve this scarce water.”

The department of international relations and co-operation has an estimated budget of R497m to host G20 meetings from December to November 2025. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Water throttling a bid to prevent further burst pipes and cut down on usage

‘Throttling’ supply will be used in conjunction with other methods aimed at improving system
News
1 week ago

Joburg road safety summit seeks to fix SA’s road carnage

Summit comes two weeks before the start of the holiday season with heightened traffic volumes and accident rates
Motoring
1 day ago

Welcome to Joburg, Hall of the Parched

Brace yourself for dry taps, complaining washing machines and Tyla’s song "Water" being an earworm.
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Water issues at the ConCourt fixed? Not so much, say their neighbours

While Johannesburg Water dismissed reports of water supply issues at the ConCourt as untrue, the situation on the ground tells a different story
News
1 week ago

IN PICS | Water cheaters repel Joburg cut-off team

Residents from the Phumla Mqashi informal settlement in Lenasia have closed off the only access road to the settlement with stones and are gathering ...
News
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL | Wanted: an intelligent and manageable plan to turn the water crisis around

The department of water and sanitation needs to take a leaf out of the department of electricity's book
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'This nonsense is a lie': Mpofu denies claims he suggested EFF should dissolve ... Politics
  2. ‘He is a member of the EFF’: Malema reaffirms Ndlozi’s position in the party Politics
  3. Mpofu brushes Malema 'provocation' aside Politics
  4. WATCH | ‘It was difficult’: Beaumont opens up about ex-wife’s cheating scandal ... Politics
  5. LISTEN | Malema threatens Floyd Shivambu, ‘Push me, and I’ll talk’, amid ... Politics

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Audience favourites Maui and Moana reunite for a bigger adventure ...
Biden preps arms to bolster Ukraine before Trump takes over, sources say | ...