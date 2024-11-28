Deputy President Paul Mashatile is on Thursday delivering the keynote address at the second annual Cape Town Conversation conference.
The event is organised by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation.
Mashatile is expected to focus on South Africa's presidency of the G20 countries which begins in December.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Paul Mashatile delivers keynote address at 2nd annual Cape Town Conversation conference
Courtesy of SABC
