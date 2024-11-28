Politics

WATCH | Paul Mashatile delivers keynote address at 2nd annual Cape Town Conversation conference

28 November 2024 - 17:12 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is on Thursday delivering the keynote address at the second annual Cape Town Conversation conference.

The event is organised by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation.

Mashatile is expected to focus on South Africa's presidency of the G20 countries which begins in December.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Paul Mashatile urges illegal miners in Stilfontein to come out voluntarily

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has called on illegal miners underground in Stilfontein, North West, to come out voluntarily.
Politics
1 day ago

NPA declines to prosecute Mashatile over perjury claim

ANC insiders view case as attempt to derail deputy president’s bid for presidency in 2027.
News
4 days ago

Spotlight on Mashatile to untangle funding dispute over Aids councils

SA Aids Council locks heads with Salga over funding
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'This nonsense is a lie': Mpofu denies claims he suggested EFF should dissolve ... Politics
  2. Mpofu brushes Malema 'provocation' aside Politics
  3. ‘He is a member of the EFF’: Malema reaffirms Ndlozi’s position in the party Politics
  4. WATCH | ‘It was difficult’: Beaumont opens up about ex-wife’s cheating scandal ... Politics
  5. LISTEN | Malema threatens Floyd Shivambu, ‘Push me, and I’ll talk’, amid ... Politics

Latest Videos

Dep. Pres. Paul Mashatile keynote address at 2nd annual Cape Town Conversation ...
SPOTLIGHT | Audience favourites Maui and Moana reunite for a bigger adventure ...