President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Thursday delivering his annual address to the National Council of Provinces under the theme “Dedicating our efforts towards reducing poverty and tackling the high cost of living”.
After the address, MPs will debate the contents of Ramaphosa's speech.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa delivers NCOP annual address
Courtesy of SABC
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Thursday delivering his annual address to the National Council of Provinces under the theme “Dedicating our efforts towards reducing poverty and tackling the high cost of living”.
After the address, MPs will debate the contents of Ramaphosa's speech.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Ramaphosa owes SA an explanation on 'all those Phala Phala dollars': Maimane
Ramaphosa to award Shield of Jove to Paris Olympic and Paralympic stars
WATCH | Deport undocumented foreigners immediately, ANCWL tells Ramaphosa
POLL | Should we still care about the Phala Phala saga?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos