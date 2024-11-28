Politics

WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa delivers NCOP annual address

28 November 2024 - 14:08 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Thursday delivering his annual address to the National Council of Provinces under the theme “Dedicating our efforts towards reducing poverty and tackling the high cost of living”.

After the address, MPs will debate the contents of Ramaphosa's speech.

