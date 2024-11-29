Politics

EFF raises 'forced labour and human trafficking' concerns over children found in Stilfontein

29 November 2024 - 15:28
About 96 children were among illegal miners who resurfaced in Stilfontein this week.
About 96 children were among illegal miners who resurfaced in Stilfontein this week.
Image: REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee 

The EFF says it is concerned about the recent discovery of children among illegal miners at Stilfontein.

This comes after the North West department of social development confirmed that about 96 undocumented children from Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Lesotho, were arrested and detained among the illegal miners who resurfaced this week.

“Even more distressing is the confirmation that as many as 100 children are still believed to be trapped underground, held hostage to the horrors of modern slavery,” EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys said.

She said the presence of children among the illegal miners pointed to a more sinister issue: cross-border child trafficking and exploitation.

“Reports of children being sexually violated, forced into hazardous labour and subjected to the control of heavily armed criminal syndicates is a catastrophe that cannot be ignored.”

The EFF also criticised the government’s approach to tackling illegal mining, particularly through Operation Vala Umgodi.

More illegal miners emerge from Stilfontein with 96 children among them

As illegal miners continue to come up, it has emerged that 96 undocumented children were detained after they were found to be among the group
News
1 day ago

The party said blocking essential supplies to illegal miners underground “lacks humanity” and called for a more compassionate approach.

“Any operation to deal with illegal mining must be conducted with meticulous care to avoid turning it into a humanitarian disaster. Operation Vala Umgodi has only worsened the suffering of those trapped underground.

“The crude approach of ‘smoking out’ miners without assessing the dire circumstances underground has not only failed but exposed the sheer negligence of authorities who have turned a blind eye to the potential loss of life and gross human rights violations.”

Mathys laid the blame for the illegal mining crisis on the ANC, criticising the government’s efforts to address the issue.

“It is now clear that the Stilfontein mine crisis is a result of the ANC government’s failure to hold mining companies accountable for their responsibility to manage these abandoned mines. The government’s heavy-handed response, characterised by militarisation and starvation tactics, has shown no regard for the lives of those underground, especially the children who are victims of trafficking and coercion.”

The department of social development has pledged to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the affected children.

TimesLIVE

