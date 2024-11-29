“Water and sanitation debt for these was R684,00,266 for 14,869 households at the end of June. It is highly unlikely that the city could recover the historical debt from Hammanskraal due to extended periods of estimations and the poor water the city has been providing. Also, credit control actions could not be undertaken because of the poor water quality,” the report reads.
Tshwane writes off R684m bill for water ‘not suitable for human consumption’ for six areas
Image: Fani Mahuntsi
The Tshwane metro council has approved a proposal for the municipality to write-off a R684m water bill incurred by Hammanskraal residents.
The group financial services department's report proposing debt relief for Hammanskraal residents was tabled in the council on Thursday and endorsed by the council, including DA, ANC and EFF councillors.
The bill was mostly incurred by indigent households. According to the report, the bill had to be scrapped as the municipality used estimations for long periods due to “intimidation” from residents.
“Most of that bill is based on estimated consumption as there is low actual meter reading in the area due to intimidation as a result of poor water quality. The bill for the indigent customers is sitting at R624m for water. To assist indigents to be within free allocation, water and sanitation [department] will install flow restrictors to restrict flow of water,” the report reads.
The write-off of the historical debt is for six areas in the Hammanskraal area being serviced by the troubled Temba water treatment plant. The areas are Mashemong, Majaneng, Suurman, Temba, Hammanskraal west and Hammanskraal.
“Water and sanitation debt for these was R684,00,266 for 14,869 households at the end of June. It is highly unlikely that the city could recover the historical debt from Hammanskraal due to extended periods of estimations and the poor water the city has been providing. Also, credit control actions could not be undertaken because of the poor water quality,” the report reads.
Former Tshwane mayor and DA councillor Cilliers Brink said the party supported the scrapping of the bill as residents had consumed poor quality water for years in Hammanskraal.
“We want the consumers to buy from Tshwane. We do not want consumers to be burdened by the historical debt of water which was not suitable for human consumption. The historical debt that is being proposed to be written off will encourage residents to pay. It is important that the council sees it in that light as a specific justified targeted write-off is essential to the Hammanskraal clean water project,” he said.
Brink urged the metro to deliver clean water in the area before “the start of the school holidays on December 11”.
EFF councillor Trevor Moloisane said the debt relief would make resident's livelihood “enjoyable”.
“Our view that granting them a debt relief and allowing them to open legitimate accounts with the city will help us to collect revenue and improve on our fiscals,” he said.
