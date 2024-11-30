Politics

IN PICS | Zuma promises a ‘take over’, adamant MKP will win vote rigging case after obtaining evidence

'The people in charge of counting votes took our votes and gave them to other parties. They deprived us of a two-thirds majority.'

30 November 2024 - 19:25 By Sinesipho Schrieber
MK Party Jacob Zuma addressing hundreds of the MK party supporters in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg in celebration of the party’s 1st anniversary.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

MK party leader Jacob Zuma is confident his party can win the “vote rigging” case against the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) after “obtaining credible information”.

Zuma, after May 29 elections, claimed the elections were rigged accused IEC officials of stealing MKP votes and “donating” them to other parties. Despite the public statements, MKP withdrew the case at the Electoral Court in October saying it needed more time to mull over its evidence.

Addressing party supporters at the MKP’s anniversary celebrations at Vosloorus Stadium, Ekurhuleni, Zuma spent much of his time assuring MKP members of a “take over”.

“The people in charge of counting votes took our votes and gave them to other parties. They deprived us of a two-thirds majority. We wanted to lead the country. If we took over there would be no poverty. We have a lot of credible information. We have all the information as to what happened and who stole our votes. We have started again with the court case,” Zuma said as party supporters cheered.

MK Party President Jacob Zuma arrives in Vosloorus sast of Johannesburg in celebration of the party’s 1st anniversary with hundreds of its supporters in attendence.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

He said when the electoral court would find in favour of MKP and “a lot of people will be found guilty”.

Despite MKP breaking a 30-year record when it contested national and provincial elections for the first time in the May 29 elections and attaining more than 2 million votes, Zuma believes the party won the majority vote.

“We cannot be robbed from leading our country. The court must talk and reveal the truth. It must show we won [elections]. Once that is done, we must take over the country. That is our mandate. We cannot compromise. We are close to taking over. Once we win the case we are taking over.”

IEC has dismissed claims by MKP, saying the party has failed to produce evidence to back up the accusations. 

The MKP repeatedly attacked the IEC after it barred Zuma from taking part in the elections because of his criminal conviction.

In 2021 Zuma was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment by the Constitutional Court for contempt of court. The constitution prohibits anyone sentenced to more than 12 months imprisonment without the option of a fine from becoming an MP. 

In court papers the MKP said the commission had no business upholding constitutional provisions and blocking Zuma's nomination to stand for parliament due to the sentence.

MK Party supporters have come out in hundreds to celebrate the 1st anniversary of the formation of the party. The festivities are taking place at Vosloorus stadium east of Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

