‘No, we want it now’: Mashatile pushes back on DA demands on Bela Act

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has assured ANC supporters the party is pushing back against the DA’s demands to have certain clauses of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act scrapped.
President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the act into law in September but delayed the implementation of two clauses, 4 and 5, by three months to allow for further parliamentary discussions. This as ANC’s GNU partner, the DA, has rejected the two clauses in the act.
The debated clauses deal with policies on admission to public schools proposing changes to the authority of school governing bodies in determining admission policy. The other clause deals with language in schools.
Mashatile, speaking at the Steve Tshwete Memorial Lecture on Saturday in the Eastern Cape, said the ANC is fighting for the clauses not to be excluded.
“We will continue to invest in the promotion of our indigenous languages. It is in this regard that we are convinced that we in government were correct to get the Bela Bill passed by parliament. There are people who want to remove it. I was reading on social media as I was coming here that there is an agreement somewhere that some of the clauses in the act should be scrapped. We are saying no, we cannot exclude the clauses,” Mashatile said.
Solidarity Movement, which protested with the DA against the act, on Thursday said there was a settlement for the disputed provisions not to be implemented.
Mashatile, however, disputed this saying the government has not reached an agreement regarding proposed exclusion of Bela act provisions.
“The president appointed me to chair the clearing house on behalf of all parties so that we can fix this thing. Other people are forward saying no this ‘Language and admissions is not important, we will see it some other time.’ No, we want it now. It must be sorted now,” he said.
Solidarity Movement in a statement had said: “In terms of the settlement, the controversial sections in the Bela Act will no longer be implemented on 13 December. Norms and standards and national policies and regulations must first be developed which will, among other things, determine that schools which are running at their full capacity may not receive instructions to change their language and admission policy. This will all form part of a process in which the minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube will make comprehensive recommendations to Ramaphosa for his due consideration.”
'No, we want it now': Mashatile pushes back on DA demands on Bela Act
Image: Brenton Geach
