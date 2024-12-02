Politics

Government will provide six-month supply of ARVs to HIV patients: Mashatile

02 December 2024 - 11:39
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Deputy President Paul Mashatile and health minister Aaron Motsoaledi receive a TAC memorandum demanding that the government provides a more consistent supply of ARVs.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile and health minister Aaron Motsoaledi receive a TAC memorandum demanding that the government provides a more consistent supply of ARVs.
Image: TAC/ X

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has announced that the government will provide HIV-positive patients with a six-month supply of antiretroviral (ARV) medication, a significant increase from the current two-to-three-month intervals.

This comes after the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) organisation submitted a memorandum to Mashatile during a picket in the Eastern Cape, where he was delivering a keynote address at the World Aids Day commemoration on Sunday.

“The national department of health must urgently finalise the planning and forecasting process to ensure that all eligible people get a six-month supply of ARVs if they want it, and implementation plan with timelines must be made public by December 15.

“Rollout must start before the end of 2024. At least 30% of people living with HIV must be receiving a six-month supply by the end of June 2025,” the memorandum read.

Mashatile acknowledged the demands of the TAC.

“Your demands are not unreasonable. This means the government will do it. What you are asking for, the government will do,” he said.

Mashatile calls for increased HIV screening as government seeks to link 1.1-million people to treatment

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has called for increased HIV screening, diagnosis and treatment initiation while maintaining treatment adherence to ...
News
1 day ago

“When people get the six-month supply of ARVs, it makes it easier for us to deal with the 95-95-95 issue. We will also implement this for the entire South Africa, not just in the Eastern Cape [province], because this is something we must do.

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi shared the same sentiments, indicating the need to achieve the 95-95-95 target in which 95% of people living with HIV know their status, 95% of people who know their status receive HIV treatment, and 95% of people on treatment have suppressed viral loads.

“The demands are reasonable, they make sense and it's for the advantage of the whole country, not [just] a few individuals. We will definitely look into it so that we can put aside anything that's an obstacle for us reaching our 95-95-95 goal. It's not something we can argue against; we will sit down and look into it,” said Motsoaledi.

“As we commemorate World Aids Day, we are intending to win this war. By 2030 we should be able to say we have won it,” added Mashatile.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | Will Trump cut funds for SA’s HIV programmes?

A Trump administration will question South Africa’s partnership with the US government’s Aids fund, Pepfar, says international HIV expert
Opinion & Analysis
14 hours ago

Health minister Motsoaledi flays Solidarity’s ‘elitist’ challenge to NHI

Trade union’s case devoid of merit and reflects ‘discriminatory and elitist ethos’
News
3 days ago

Can SA afford to not have climate-friendly ARVs?

The use of antiretrovirals such as dolutegravir adds to global warming, which destabilises the climate and can make us sick in the long run
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

‘You won’t find a child born with HIV in this village’: headman

Babies getting HIV from their infected mothers is rare in a cluster of 39 villages in the OR Tambo district in the Eastern Cape
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

Targets set on getting HIV-positive babies tested, treated amid worry over rising infections

The City of Tshwane's health department has sounded the alarm about the continued prevalence of mother-to-child transmission of HIV
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘If there is no solution, what I signed into law is activated’: Ramaphosa talks ... Politics
  2. WATCH | ‘We will work closely with the US’: Ramaphosa after Trump threatens ... Politics
  3. Zuma's Nkandla guarded and would be hard for Malema to attach: Manyi Politics
  4. 'Don't take law into your own hands': Ramaphosa warns against residents closing ... Politics
  5. It has no influence: Ramaphosa on Gwarube’s Bela Act deal with AfriForum and ... Politics

Latest Videos

Namibia votes for president in most competitive election in decades | REUTERS
Israel says it killed Oct. 7 attack suspect who worked for charity | REUTERS