Politics

POLL | Is Mtolo right in saying Ramaphosa and Mbalula should take responsibility for election outcome?

03 December 2024 - 12:46 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
KZN ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo says the party's national leaders must also accept responsibility for the electoral loss. File photo.
KZN ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo says the party's national leaders must also accept responsibility for the electoral loss. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The ANC has been grappling with whether to disband its KwaZulu-Natal executive after a dismal showing in the elections.

KwaZulu-Natal secretary Bheki Mtolo has fired a salvo against the ANC leadership, claiming the national party leaders must also accept responsibility for the electoral loss.

“The national executive committee led by President Cyril Ramaphosa and secretary-general Fikile Mbalula lost the country with that 40%. They must take that responsibility,” he said.

Speaking on Thursday evening, Mtolo — who has been put at the centre of the issues facing the party in the province — said its regional, provincial and national leaders were not willing to take responsibility for their electoral challenges.

“We lost power during the elections. You would swear the ANC lost power in KZN alone if you were not in the country and listening to ANC members, but the truth is the ANC started losing power and support in 2009. While it was growing in KZN, it lost support in all other provinces. It lost support in 2009 except in KZN. In 2014 it lost support except in KZN.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | 'MK tried, but I decided I was staying in the ANC' — Dlamini-Zuma

ANC veteran Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says members of the MK Party attempted to recruit her but she declined their offer.
Politics
5 hours ago

'We will intervene decisively': Mbalula on fate of KZN ANC structure

The fate of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal remains uncertain as the party's national working committee structure deliberates on its future, deferring the ...
Politics
21 hours ago

ANC in KZN to plead case in meeting with national working committee

Despite disbandment being mooted by insiders, spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri insists party is deliberating over various scenarios.
Politics
1 day ago

Former KZN treasury head's jail sentence appeal fails

Sipho Shabalala is likely to lodge an appeal against this ruling and apply for extension of his bail
News
1 day ago

Mtolo in trouble for calling Cyril weak

KwaZulu-Natal leader in the doghouse with some in the ANC for his elections analysis.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'We will intervene decisively': Mbalula on fate of KZN ANC structure Politics
  2. 'Don't take law into your own hands': Ramaphosa warns against residents closing ... Politics
  3. RECORDED | President Cyril Ramaphosa launches SA’s G20 presidency Politics
  4. LISTEN | ‘I’ve never met my father, and I don’t see the need to’: Malema opens ... Politics
  5. WATCH | 'MK tried, but I decided I was staying in the ANC' — Dlamini-Zuma Politics

Latest Videos

“MK tried, but I decided I was staying in the ANC”- Dlamini-Zuma
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 03 December 2024