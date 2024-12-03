Courtesy of SABC News
President Cyril Ramaphosa is launching South Africa's presidency of the G20 in parliament on Tuesday.
South Africa will host the G20 under the theme "Fostering solidarity, equality and sustainable development".

WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa launches SA’s G20 presidency
