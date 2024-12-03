Politics

WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa launches SA’s G20 presidency

03 December 2024 - 09:46 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa is launching South Africa's presidency of the G20 in parliament on Tuesday.

South Africa will host the G20 under the theme "Fostering solidarity, equality and sustainable development".

JUSTICE MALALA | Forget the G20 — we have a lot to fix right here at home

What matters is not what South Africa can do on the international stage with the G20 chair, writes Justice Malala
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

WATCH | 'We will work closely with the US': Ramaphosa after Trump threatens Brics countries

Trump on Saturday took jabs at the Brics bloc, saying initiatives to move away from trading in the dollar would sour relations with the US
Politics
1 day ago

Mr President, a 'to do' list would be nice

Cyril Ramaphosa has a lot of plans and speeches but it's hard to measure any of their success, writes Peter Bruce.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
