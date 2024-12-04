Politics

‘I did not order a hit on anyone’: MKP Mpumalanga leader Mary Phadi says she was axed for Mkhwebane takeover

Party says it will appeal court order paving way for Phadi to lead in the province

04 December 2024 - 12:31
MKP Mpumalanga leader Mary Phadi, who is also president of the Truckers Associations of SA. File photo.
MKP Mpumalanga leader Mary Phadi, who is also president of the Truckers Associations of SA. File photo.
Image: X

MK Party (MKP) Mpumalanga leader Mary Phadi says she initiated a legal battle challenging her removal as the party’s provincial convener to clear her name amid allegations she ordered the assassination of a party member and misused party funds.

On Tuesday Phadi won the initial stage of her case against the MKP at the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela. The court's interim order directs for Phadi to be reinstated as party leader and as an MPL. 

“The applicant shall retain her position as a deployee of the MKP to the Mpumalanga provincial legislature as a member of the provincial legislature [MPL],” the interim order reads.

Phadi was removed as MKP leader in October and her membership terminated by party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Phadi described allegations levelled against her as “propaganda” stirred by party members for her to be fired and for former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to take over as party leader in the province.

Politicians should spare us the spectacle, just deliver the goods

We have fallen prey to meaningless activities by predator politicians instead of judging them by the outcome of their actions, writes Makhudu Sefara.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Phadi pinned her misfortunes on infighting over positions within the MKP.

“There was propaganda within the party that I ordered a hit for my colleague Tough Mdluli, and that was a lie. I did not order a hit on anyone. I worked with Mdluli when I was on the ground building structures of the MKP. These people are playing games. I will not allow my name to be dragged in the mud like that, that's why I went to court,” she said.

Phadi said she wanted a sit down with MKP leader Jacob Zuma to plead her case. She also denied she misused party funds.

“I did not take the propaganda seriously because it was happening on WhatsApp groups. Little did I know the national leadership would take it seriously. It is impossible for me to steal government money. There are audits on how we use legislature funds allocated to us as parties,” Phadi said.

"They [MKP leadership] must tell me what I did wrong. If they wanted to appoint Mkhwebane, I would have stepped down and remained a MPL. I had no problem. I went to court to clear my name because I did not want the allegations hanging over my head.”

Copy of the court order issued in Mary Phadi case.
Copy of the court order issued in Mary Phadi case.
Image: Screenshot

MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the party would appeal the interim order.

“uMkhonto weSizwe Party was never served with legal papers and thus filed no opposing affidavit or made representations. Therefore it is the MKP's view that what transpired is a gross miscarriage of justice,” he said.

Ndhlela said Mkhwebane remains the party’s convener despite the court order.

“We have come to the decision that we will appeal the decision of the Mpumalanga High Court. We believe and anticipate that once our case is presented against the applicant, the judges will find the interim order in favour of Mary Phadi was based on a misrepresentation of facts. 

“We wish to state that commander Busisiwe Mkhwebane, as appointed and supported by president Jacob Zuma, remains the appointed convener of Mpumalanga and we are fully committed and confident in her leadership in executing the people’s mandate.”

TimesLIVE

