Joburg to lease private offices as metro centre to stay shut more than a year

Johannesburg will shop for office space while its metro centre building's doors remain shut — as they have been for the past year.
Mayor Dada Morero revealed that the city was in the process of initiating refurbishment and awaiting approval on its proposed public-private partnership.
“In collaboration with the National Treasury, we are appointing a transactional adviser to help in the redevelopment of the metro centre precinct. This initiative aims to transition the city away from renting office accommodation in the private sector, allowing us to use refurbished offices that are fit for purpose.”
The metro centre building was closed in September 2023 after a council resolution.
Morero said the city's Joburg Property Company is concluding supply chain management processes as required by the Municipal Finance Management Act [MFMA].
In 2023, an extraordinary council meeting approved the recommendations by JPC for refurbishment, estimated to take three to five years, depending on budget availability. The report states renovations cannot take place while occupied, so a decanting plan has to start after mayoral and council approval.
The report said should the city opt for self-funding, the project will cost up to R800m over five years.
The alternative was for the redevelopment of the metro centre to be done through a public-private partnership, which requires approval from the Treasury — which the city has since opted for.
The mayor insisted it was crucial for him to keep residents informed about the work done by his administration.
However, the mayor and economic development MMC Nomoya Mnisi could not quantify exactly how much was scheduled to be spent on acquiring the private office space needed to accommodate its departments and employees it needed to move.
Clarifying the complexities surrounding its leases, the mayor said 82% of the city's 7,575 properties managed by JPC serviced community needs, such as crèches, churches and private parking.
Morero said the metro building was in a dilapidated state and had been identified as inhabitable and violating multiple regulations and acts.
Joburg to lease private offices as metro centre to stay shut more than a year
Mayor Dada Morero denies the process has been prolonged
We will reclaim the city precinct by precinct, vows Joburg mayor Morero
“The building is about 50 years old, houses around 3,000 city employees and provides essential services to the public daily. Structures of this age require major refurbishment every 10 to 15 years to maintain optimal performance. A building is deemed habitable only when it has a fixed structure, walls and a roof.
“A report tabled in 2014 noted significant challenges after a conditional assessment, yet building maintenance was not conducted as prescribed, leading to severe leaks and other infrastructural issues,” he said.
Months after the centre was closed after a council resolution in September 2023, Morero said swift action was necessary to prevent exposing city employees and the public from further danger.
“Several professional reports — such as those from independent engineers, emergency management services (EMS) and the department of employment and labour highlight the outdated electrical, plumbing and HVAC infrastructure, with parts required for repairs no longer available on the market.”
The department of employment and labour issued a confirmatory notice to the city through its property entity, highlighting the need to comply with occupational health and safety laws and the national building regulations and building standards act — failing which would result in prosecution.
The mayor denied it was wasteful to house employees in privately owned buildings, and denying claims that the process had been prolonged.
“The building was declared unsafe structurally. A responsive government says, should anything happen to the employees in that building, their lives will be in danger. The only way out is for city is approaching the private sector that owns the properties for alternative accommodation in and around Braamfontein and the inner city, that can accommodate these employees because it does not have properties of this nature.
“It will come at a cost, in terms of rental. But once we finish the refurbishment, we can reduce the cost by asking the contractor to reduce the project's lifespan from the projected five to 10 years to about seven years if they work with speed.”
